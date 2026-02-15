No. 7 Recruit in Florida Sets Up Visits with Two Major College Football Programs

One of the most decorated pass catchers in the Sunshine State is preparing for a pivotal stretch in his recruitment as the spring evaluation period approaches.

The elite prospect currently plays for St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale and holds a ranking as the seventh-best player in Florida for his graduation year. He stands 5-11 and 160 pounds and carries a legacy spanning generations of professional football success.

The young wideout recently added another major option to his list when the Michigan Wolverines extended an official scholarship offer on February 10. This news follows a productive sophomore season where he recorded 31 receptions for 730 yards and eight touchdowns.

His ability to produce on the big stage was evident early when he caught a 47-yard touchdown in the Florida 3M state championship game as a ninth grader.

Recent updates to his schedule indicate that the recruiting process is entering a more focused phase with two major destinations on the horizon. He has finalized plans to travel to the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest for unofficial visits this spring.

While he has visited several schools in his home state, including Florida and Florida State, these upcoming trips offer a chance to explore programs outside the region.

Julius Jones visits Oregon and Notre Dame for spring recruiting events

The elite wide receiver will head to Eugene and South Bend to get a closer look at the Ducks and the Fighting Irish, according to On3's Chad Simmons. These visits are significant because they allow Julius Jones to experience the culture of two programs that are consistently in the hunt for national titles.

He has a direct connection to the Irish. His father, also Julius Jones, starred as a running back from 1999 to 2003. Industry experts at On3 currently give the Fighting Irish a 90.7 percent chance to land the standout receiver. The younger Jones is also the nephew of former NFL star running back Thomas Jones.

The visit to the West Coast offers a different perspective as he explores the high-powered offense led by Dan Lanning. Oregon has been aggressive in Florida, and landing a player of this caliber would be a major statement for their 2027 class.

Jones has already proven he can compete against top-tier competition in the Florida high school ranks, and his refined route running makes him a priority target for every major coordinator. He also holds offers from programs such as Auburn, Colorado, and Washington, which demonstrates the national appeal of his skill set.

As he navigates these high-profile visits, the focus remains on finding a program that matches his explosive playing style and academic goals. The legacy aspect of his recruitment adds a unique layer of pressure, but he has handled the spotlight with poise throughout his first two years of high school.

The upcoming spring trips will likely play a massive role in shaping the final stages of his decision-making process. Michigan remains a team to watch in this race after its recent offer sparked new interest from the Jones family.