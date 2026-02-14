No. 2 College Football DL Prospect Announces Top Ten Schools

A massive defensive line prospect in the 2027 cycle has officially trimmed his long list of suitors down to a group of ten elite contenders. Standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing 275 pounds, the imposing defender has become one of the most coveted high school athletes in the country following a dominant sophomore campaign.

His physical frame and rare power at the point of attack helped him secure a spot as the second-ranked defensive line recruit in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The recruitment for this interior force intensified recently after he hosted nearly a dozen coaching staffs at his home in Southern California throughout January. This period allowed various high-profile programs to make their final pitches before the spring visit season begins in earnest. His decision to narrow the field marks a significant shift in a recruitment that has seen interest from nearly every major powerhouse program in the nation.

Orange Lutheran standout Marcus Fakatou is an elite talent who recently confirmed he is moving forward with a list that includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The star from Riverside also included the Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Texas A&M Aggies among his final ten choices, per reporting from Rivals.

This announcement comes after the four-star prospect has already established himself as a force in the Trinity League, where he recorded 28 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and five sacks during his freshman season.

Marcus Fakatou narrows college recruitment to final ten contenders

The decision to include certain programs over others came down to the personal connections built during recent home visits and campus tours. During a recent trip to Los Angeles, the local USC Trojans made a strong impression on his family while participating in an on-campus event.

While there is often pressure on elite California talent to stay in their home state, Fakatou has remained open to exploring national options that offer the best path to professional development.

Specific interactions with legendary coaches have played a pivotal role in shaping the current top ten list for the Orange Lutheran star. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson made a significant impact by suggesting he plans to continue coaching until the 2027 class finishes its collegiate career.

Hearing that such an experienced mentor would stay specifically for his group resonated deeply with Fakatou and his father during their meeting.

Michigan also emerged as a top contender behind the efforts of new head coach Kyle Whittingham and a staff that has pursued the lineman aggressively since arriving in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines visited Fakatou multiple times in January, which demonstrated to the prospect how highly he is valued by the defending national champions.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are among the finalists for five-star recruit Marcus Fakatou | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, the Georgia staff impressed the defender by highlighting their consistent track record of developing large defensive linemen for the highest level of the sport.

Notre Dame's recruitment has changed following a transition in the defensive coaching staff. Although the departure of Al Washington to the Miami Dolphins was a surprise, the arrival of new position coach Charlie Partridge has kept the Irish firmly in the conversation. Fakatou credited the immediate connection his family felt with Partridge as the reason the program remains a frontrunner in his decision-making process.

Read more on College Football HQ