No. 8 DL Recruit in America Snubs Three Historic College Football Programs

George Toia is heading back home to California. The four-star defensive lineman from Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas, made his commitment to UCLA official Thursday, turning down a list of suitors that included Texas, Michigan and Penn State.

Toia, ranked No. 8 among defensive linemen in the 2027 class per the Rivals Industry ranking, is also the No. 88 player in the country. The 6-foot-1, 300-pound interior lineman was a legitimate national recruit. Oregon, LSU and Oklahoma were all in the mix at various points, with Texas Tech holding an early lead.

The fact that UCLA even made the final group is part of what makes this commitment notable. The Bruins weren't on Toia's radar as recently as February. That changed in a hurry under first-year head coach Bob Chesney.

Why George Toia chose UCLA

A spring break campus visit set everything in motion. Toia said meeting Chesney and the defensive staff in January shifted his thinking almost immediately.

"It all started when I visited the campus over my Spring Break," Toia said. "That was the first time I met the new staff and I was immediately impressed talking with coach Chesney and the entire defensive staff."

From there, Toia attended multiple spring practices, and by his own account, nearly wanted to suit up.

BREAKING: Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson DL George Toia has committed to UCLA and went in-depth on why he chose the Bruins https://t.co/AHxpmHf6cd pic.twitter.com/gwy3j6QGtP — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) April 30, 2026

"Everything is about competition and I love the way the coaches push the players," Toia said. "They coach hard but don't demean you and it's positive but tough. I know I'll be able to develop there."

There's also a family connection. His older brother Jay Toia played at UCLA and was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Another brother, Siaki Ika, was a third-round pick in 2023 after playing at LSU and Baylor. Cousin Pole Moala is already committed to the Bruins. George also noted that his parents are Chesney fans, a factor that matters in any recruitment.

Toia was the MVP of the Polynesian Bowl in January. He's an early graduate and can join spring ball next year. His addition pushes UCLA's 2027 class to around No. 15 in the country.

Texas, Michigan, Penn State still building 2027 DL depth

Losing Toia stings for all three programs, but none are standing still.

Texas, sitting around No. 12 nationally in the 2027 class, has focused its early haul on offensive weapons, landing five-star receiver Easton Royal and tight end JT Geraci. On the defensive line, the Longhorns still have high-priority targets on their board and are viewed as contenders for several top prospects. Toia was a player they invested heavily in, especially given that he relocated to Texas specifically, but in-state retention has limits when a prospect's heart is elsewhere.

Penn State's situation carries a different wrinkle entirely. The Nittany Lions lost all four of their original 2027 commits following James Franklin's firing last October. New head coach Matt Campbell has since restarted the class, which now sits around No. 18 nationally with eight commitments, including four-star defensive end Carter Blattner out of New Jersey.

There's also a personal angle in the Toia recruitment: Penn State DL coach Ikaika Malloe has deep ties to the Toia family from his time coaching Jay in Westwood. It wasn't enough, but the connection was real.

Michigan, now under first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham, sits around No. 23 nationally in the 2027 class with six commitments, none of whom are defensive linemen.

Whittingham's staff has been actively pursuing five-star DL Marcus Fakatou, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound prospect from California ranked No. 36 nationally, with multiple recruiting analysts picking Michigan to eventually land him. Losing Toia, a top-10 DL nationally, is a real blow to that effort to build the trenches in Year 1 of the Whittingham era.