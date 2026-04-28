Donte Wright has emerged as one of the premier defensive back prospects in the country, starring at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California, a program known for producing elite Division I and NFL talent.

At around 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Wright blends length, speed, and advanced coverage instincts, earning five-star status and ranking as a top-10 national recruit and the No. 2 cornerback in his class by 247Sports.

On the field, he’s been a versatile playmaker, contributing as a lockdown corner while also impacting special teams, finishing his 2025 junior season with 25 tackles (3.5 TFL), seven PBU, two sacks and one forced fumble in just seven games.

Beyond football, Wright is also a standout track athlete with sub-11-second speed in the 100 meters, further underscoring the elite athletic profile that has made him one of the most coveted recruits in the nation.

Long Beach Poly HS has a big-time cornerback in Donte Wright 6‘2“ 170 class of 2027. Superior talent and a national recruit. Runs a 10.7 100 m. Quick twitch athlete with loose hips and exceptional cover skills. Smart and technically sound.⁦@DonteWright_11⁩ 4*+ rating. pic.twitter.com/cZIi0okhqa — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 22, 2025

But what was once considered a relatively stable recruitment has now shifted.

Wright has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since last summer, but recent comments suggest things are far from settled. Calling this the “hardest point” of his recruitment, Wright is leaning heavily on family input as decision time approaches.

“It’s hard to decide what I want to do. I’m trying to talk to my family and loved ones and people who are closest to me and get their opinions about things and see how things go," Wright recently told On3's Adam Gorney.

That uncertainty has opened the door for serious pushes from other programs, most notably Oregon and Miami.

“My relationship with Oregon is still strong, like it’s been … We have a strong relationship for sure,” Wright said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also highlighted his growing comfort level with Miami, pointing to connections with assistant coach Will Harris, defensive analyst Terry Jefferson, and head coach Mario Cristobal.

“I have a great relationship with Miami,” Wright said. “I’d say Miami is at the top with some others … I’ve been a fan of Miami, but it was also about how far I wanted to leave home. Going there and getting to see it’s not too far ... they built a strong relationship for sure.”

Still, Georgia remains firmly in the mix.

“Every time I get up to Georgia, it makes me think again about why I committed in the first place,” Wright said. “It makes me not want to leave and makes me want to go there even more. I don’t know what it is—it’s the whole vibe of campus, how the players treat me. It’s going to be hard for sure.”

Even so, there’s growing belief in recruiting circles that a flip is not only possible, but increasingly likely.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inside the Three-Team Fight for Donte Wright

Georgia remains the safest developmental bet, with Kirby Smart’s program turning out NFL-ready defensive backs at a relentless pace and offering elite competition, playoff contention, and a proven pro pipeline.

Oregon is the rising challenger, with Dan Lanning bringing Georgia’s defensive blueprint to Eugene, strong staff relationships, and a scheme built for long, athletic corners who can make an early impact.

Miami is the upside play, with its secondary surging in 2025, Mario Cristobal rebuilding the roster aggressively, and a staff that can sell Wright on immediate playing time and major responsibility in a program on the rise, having just played in the national championship game three months ago.

For Wright, the choice is difficult. Georgia offers stability, Oregon offers momentum and familiarity, and Miami offers the chance to be a centerpiece of an emerging powerhouse.

That mix is why this recruitment has become so intense so late in the process.