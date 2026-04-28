Kasi Currie has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing defensive line prospects in the 2027 class, anchoring the trenches for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.

At around 6-foot-5 and over 300 pounds, Currie combines elite size with surprising quickness, making him a disruptive presence as both a run-stopper and interior pass rusher.

A multi-year varsity contributor, he finished with 18 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks across 12 games in his 2024-25 sophomore year, according to MaxPreps.

Currie ranks among the nation’s top defensive linemen, sitting at No. 57 overall in Rivals300, which makes him the fifth-highest-rated defensive line prospect in the 2027 class. 247Sports has him listed as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country.

As a result, he's earned four-star status, national recognition, and offers from nearly every powerhouse program in the country.

Now, the next phase is official.

On Monday, Currie announced he’s trimmed his recruitment to four blue-blood programs: Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas.

"That was my last visit until I take my official trips in late May,” Currie said after his unofficial visit to Oregon last weekend. “I’m down to four schools now ... It’s Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas. These are the four that I could really see myself at, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build a relationship with each of them.”

With official visits set for late May and early June, the battle for one of the nation’s premier defensive linemen is officially entering its most critical stage.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon DL Kasi Currie cut his list to four following his weekend visit to Oregon and said the Ducks made a big move in his recruitment



"It's hard because every visit feels like home so my official trips are going to decide this for me."



Intel:… pic.twitter.com/qutsTHc5vI — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) April 28, 2026

Breaking down the finalists

Oregon Ducks

Under head coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has rapidly evolved into a defensive recruiting powerhouse. Lanning’s background as a defensive coordinator, particularly during his time at Georgia, has translated into a scheme that prioritizes versatility and aggression up front. For Currie, Oregon offers early impact potential and a system built to showcase disruptive interior linemen.

Georgia Bulldogs

If development is the priority, Georgia is the gold standard. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have become a defensive line factory, consistently sending NFL-ready talent to the league. The pitch is simple: come to Athens, compete against the best every day, and emerge battle-tested. The downside? Immediate playing time is never guaranteed. But the upside (NFL polish and championship pedigree) is unmatched.

It looked like Ohio State and Texas were starting to separate for elite DL Kasi Currie but Georgia made a big move following his weekend visit



"Jalen Carter is my favorite player and he went to Georgia and was coached by coach (Tray) Scott, that's a big deal for me."



Intel:… pic.twitter.com/OIB0YcaoNk — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) April 21, 2026

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State continues to reload defensively, and its front-seven development has quietly surged in recent years. The Buckeyes blend elite strength programs with a scheme that allows defensive linemen to attack vertically. With multiple recent draft picks along the defensive front, the program offers a balance between exposure, development, and national spotlight. For Currie, it’s a chance to anchor a defense that’s consistently in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Texas Longhorns

Everything is trending up in Austin. Texas is stacking top-10 recruiting classes and reinforcing its defensive front through both high school recruiting and the transfer portal. The Longhorns return key defensive contributors and continue to invest heavily in the trenches, signaling a clear emphasis on line-of-scrimmage dominance. Add in NIL opportunities and SEC competition, and Texas becomes a compelling blend of immediate opportunity and long-term exposure.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The bigger picture

For Currie, this decision will shape not just his college career, but his NFL trajectory. Landing at a program with proven defensive line development could accelerate his path to the draft. Miss on that fit, and even elite talent can stall.

For the schools, the stakes are just as high. Elite interior defensive linemen are among the hardest assets to find and develop. Whichever program lands Currie is potentially securing the centerpiece of their defensive front for years.

Late May visits will be pivotal. Relationships will tighten. NIL conversations will intensify. For now, the race is down to four, and it feels wide open.