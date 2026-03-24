Two Major College Football Programs Emerges as Favorites for Nation’s No. 2 EDGE

The recruitment of five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall has shifted significantly following a recent visit to South Bend. The IMG Academy standout is widely considered the No. 2 defensive end in the 2027 class.

National recruiting analysts now view the race as a tight battle between two major programs. While several elite schools remain in pursuit, a clear lead group has formed for the versatile pass rusher.

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Recent updates suggest that Notre Dame and Texas A&M have separated themselves from the field. This development comes as Forstall begins to narrow his focus ahead of a busy spring and summer schedule.

Major college football programs emerge as favorites for Zyron Forstall

During a recent episode of the Rivals podcast The Inside Scoop, analysts Josh Newberg and Steve Wiltfong detailed the current state of Forstall's recruitment. Wiltfong reported that the Irish made a significant impression on both the player and his family during a recent trip to campus.

"Talking to his dad after the visit, he said top five," Wiltfong said. "He even said perhaps top two. I think Notre Dame sits in that top two with Texas A&M. His dad said, 'We loved our trip to Notre Dame. It was an incredible opportunity, a place with tradition, discipline, structure.'"

Defensive ends are not supposed to move the way Zyron Forstall does 😳 @ZyronForstall pic.twitter.com/uN17BghbB8 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) February 19, 2026

The impact of head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff played a central role in the shift. Forstall's father emphasized the program's approach to holistic player growth as a primary reason for their high interest.

"Coach Freeman has put together an excellent coaching staff with passionate people about developing players on and off the field," Wiltfong said. "It is a type of environment that Zyron could see himself flourishing and one where his dad would love to send his son. So Notre Dame made a big move. They said it was a special place."

Notre Dame in the mix for elite 2027 pass rusher

The Irish are leaning on their academic reputation and recent NFL production to close the gap. The coaching staff highlighted specific metrics that resonated with the Forstall family during their stay.

"They talked about the number one graduation rate in college football along with having the most players drafted in the NFL in the history of college football," Wiltfong said. "So, a lot of checks marked for Notre Dame moving forward."

The success of the visit has forced other national contenders to take notice. By positioning themselves alongside an SEC power, the Irish are proving they can compete for the nation's most physically gifted defenders.

Texas A&M remains a top contender for the nation's No. 2 EDGE

While the Irish have gained ground, the Aggies remain a formidable opponent in this recruitment. Mike Elko and his staff have prioritized Forstall early in the cycle to ensure the elite talent stays within the SEC footprint.

"We’ll see what happens with an upcoming visit to Texas A&M," Wiltfong noted. The Aggies have built a reputation for defensive line development that remains a major draw for the five-star prospect.

Forstall plans to return to College Station later this week for an additional visit. The outcome of that trip will likely determine if the Aggies can regain the momentum in a recruitment that has massive implications for both the SEC and independent landscapes.

Forstall will visit the Texas A&M campus for their upcoming spring practice sessions later this week.