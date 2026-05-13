No. 1 LB Recruit Draws Heavy Interest From Three College Football Giants

Kaden Henderson sits at the top of the linebacker rankings, and the Class of 2027 prospect from Jesuit High in Tampa is shaping into one of the most consequential recruitments of the spring. Rivals lists him as the No. 1 linebacker nationally, the No. 25 overall player, and the No. 4 prospect in Florida.

At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Henderson profiles as a sideline-to-sideline off-ball backer with rare length and range. Scouts have praised his processing speed, his physicality at the point of attack, and his comfort dropping into coverage.

His recruitment has narrowed into a fight between three of the sport's heavyweights, and the picture is starting to come into focus.

Kaden Henderson recruitment update

On the latest Wiltfong Whiparound, Rivals national recruiting director Steve Wiltfong identified the trio chasing Henderson hardest. "Kaden Henderson, I like my predictions on [Texas] A&M, but I view Miami and Notre Dame as the biggest challengers."

Wiltfong added that Notre Dame's stock has moved sharply. "The Irish skyrocketed with Kaden Henderson during his spring visit and the emphasis that they're putting on his recruitment. Miami and Texas A&M have been mainstays for him."

The visit calendar reflects that pecking order.

Henderson is set to take official visits to Miami on May 29, Texas A&M on June 5, and Notre Dame on June 19, with an Ohio State trip also on the books for June 12.

Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Miami pursuit

The geography here is telling. Henderson lives within driving distance of Miami, which leans on proximity and an ascending program coming off a near-championship run. Texas A&M built equity early and has held that ground for months. Notre Dame is the outside push that suddenly is not so outside.

Miami's broader 2027 momentum complicates the math for Texas A&M and Notre Dame. The Hurricanes already flipped five-star cornerback Dante Wright from Georgia, climbing to No. 5 nationally in team recruiting rankings. Pair that with an in-state pitch to a Tampa product, and the Hurricanes have a real lane.

Wiltfong's read still favors the Aggies, but he flagged the Irish as the program closing fastest. With four official visits scheduled across May and June, Henderson is unlikely to commit before completing the circuit.

Henderson's first official visit lands in Coral Gables on May 29 with other visits scheduled in June at Texas A&M, Ohio State and Notre Dame.