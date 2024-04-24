Reggie Bush reacts after Heisman Trophy reinstated
Amid the tremendous change college football has undergone in recent years, especially in regard to NIL practices, one of the sport's lingering controversies has been resolved as former USC football star Reggie Bush will officially get his Heisman Trophy back.
Bush expressed gratitude for the Heisman Trust's decision.
"I am grateful to once again be recognized as the recipient of the Heisman Trophy," Bush said in a statement released by his attorneys.
"This reinstatement is not only a personal victory, but also a validation of the tireless efforts of my supporters and advocates who have stood by me throughout his arduous journey."
Bush added: "I want to make it abundantly clear that I have always acted with integrity and in accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the NCAA. The allegations brought against me were unfounded and unsupported by evidence, and I am grateful that the truth is finally prevailing."
Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, when he ran for 1,740 yards and scored 16 rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, who went undefeated in the regular season.
But he forfeited the Heisman in 2010 amid a wave of significant sanctions against USC by the NCAA that included the claim that Bush received improper benefits during his time with the Trojans.
