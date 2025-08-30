Remembering Lee Corso’s funniest ‘Not so fast’ College GameDay moments
"Not so fast, my friend!" Corso would likely yell at a bloated introduction about himself. So let's cut the fat and take a trip down memory lane to remember some of the iconic uses of that special sentence.
Lee Corso has delivered his favorite line to swaths of celebrity guest pickers, including some rather world-famous folks, even if Corso himself may not even know some of these people.
The most famous recepient of Corso's catchphrase? Perhaps it's none other than former Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. "Not so fast, not so fast, not so fast," Corso hammered home into Johnson's face as the actor just took it from the littler guy. You can see the clip at the end of this ESPN video.
"You've done a lot of cool things in your time, but you finally got a 'Not so fast,'" Kirk Herbstreit jumped in to comment to Johnson. With a grin the size of Horseshoe Bend, The Rock responded, "Yes! And this sets the bar," while putting his gargantuan hand on Corso's back.
In more recent years, he struck down Theo Von, he's told Pat McAfee to shut his trap more than a few times, and he never hesitated to pick a quarrel with his best mate Kirk Herbstreit. It has never mattered who you are or which team you support — if you're swimming against Lee Corso's tide, he's going after you.
Of course, that was never more true than when Coach Corso took aim at an elementary-aged child over a disagreement regarding the Oregon Ducks. We'll let the video speak for itself, which you can find right here.
Katy Perry got the last laugh vs. Lee Corso
Is Katy Perry the only celebrity to really beat Corso at his own game of bravado?
There are rarely times where the celebrities actually push back and take aim at Corso, which Katy Perry did in dramatic style during her spot on the set years ago. After Lee Corso donned an elephant's head to signify his pick of Alabama over her Ole Miss Rebels, Perry ripped it off of Corso by the trunk and threw it down. The legendary coach had a look of sheer panic on his face after he was literally beheaded. Take a look at that chaotic scene right here.
"Not so fast," said the pop musician, LOL. But seriously, Corso was able to play along with the many kinds of people who wound up on the College GameDay desk. Whether it's a former freak on the defensive line like Dwayne Johnson, or singers who have never been to a college football game (Perry did say this!), Corso has his line ready for all.
To that poor Oregon fan from many years ago... surely, Coach Corso didn't mean anything personally by it. After all, he's as wise as he is goofy.