College GameDay reveals bold College Football Playoff game predictions

New Year’s Day still belongs to college football, and as the calendar turns to 2026, the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff is set to kick off, leaving College GameDay with its traditional task of locking in their final game predictions.

What do we know at this point? College football will have a new national champion this year.

Reigning champ Ohio State and Miami gave us an early preview of the second round action, with the Hurricanes pulling off what is officially the biggest upset in College Football Playoff history, taking down a Buckeyes squad that was a 9.5 point favorite.

Now comes the rest of the action, as Oregon and Texas square off in the Orange Bowl, followed by blue blood Alabama facing new blood Indiana in the Rose Bowl, and the New Year’s action concludes with an SEC rematch as Ole Miss and Georgia meet in the Sugar Bowl game.

As the College Football Playoff continues on New Year’s Day, the boys on College GameDay reveal their final predictions for today.

College GameDay reveals College Football Playoff predictions

Here is what Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking as the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round kicks off today

Orange Bowl

Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Oregon earned the No. 5 seed with one loss to Indiana in the regular season, and dominated Group of Five challenger James Madison in the first round game at home the last time out.

Texas Tech is the reigning Big 12 champion on the back of its single-best defensive performance in school history and make its College Football Playoff debut in this game.

Desmond Howard: Texas Tech

Pat McAfee: Oregon

Nick Saban: Oregon

Kirk Herbstreit: Oregon

Rose Bowl

Alabama vs. Indiana

Alabama was down by 17 points and with nothing on the board on the road at Oklahoma in the first round, but built up a scoring run to complete a huge comeback to earn a place in Pasadena.

Indiana is in the midst of its single-greatest season in program history, going 13-0 and winning the Big Ten title outright for the first time since 1945, helmed by Heisman quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Howard: Alabama

McAfee: Indiana

Saban: Alabama

Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin was on the sideline the last time we saw Ole Miss against Georgia on the same field, back during the regular season at Athens, as the Bulldogs overcame an early deficit to hand the Rebels what remains their only loss this season.

Kiffin is at LSU now, but Pete Golding had little issue getting past Tulane in the first round, completing a 41-10 victory in Oxford to earn a rematch against the reigning SEC champions.

Howard: Georgia

McAfee: Georgia

Saban: Georgia

Herbstreit: Georgia

