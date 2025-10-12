College Football HQ

Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 8 games

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will originate from Ann Arbor for Washington at Michigan.

Patrick Previty

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will originate from Ann Arbor for Washington at Michigan, while College GameDay heads to Athens for Ole Miss-Georgia. The Big Ten and its TV partners have set the slate highlighted by Ohio State at Wisconsin on CBS, Maryland at UCLA on FS1 and USC at Notre Dame in NBC primetime. All times Eastern and subject to change.

Friday, Oct. 17 (Week 8)

  • Nebraska at Minnesota — 8:00 p.m., FOX

Saturday, Oct. 18 (Week 8)

  • Washington at Michigan — 12:00 p.m., FOX
  • Purdue at Northwestern — 3:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Michigan State at Indiana — 3:30 p.m., Peacock
  • Ohio State at Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
  • Oregon at Rutgers — 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Penn State at Iowa — 7:00 p.m., Peacock
  • Maryland at UCLA — 7:00 p.m., FS1
  • USC at Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Off this week: Illinois

Read More on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Patrick Previty
PATRICK PREVITY

In addition to writing for On SI, Patrick is also a site expert for Canes Warning and has previously written for outlets such as Betsided, Orlando Magic Daily and Southbound and Down. He serves as a sideline reporter for ESPN+, covering UCF athletics and the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, he hosted a live, on-site UCF football pregame show that aired on ESPN+. Patrick has interviewed numerous figures in the college sports world, ranging from players to UCF’s athletic director. Recently, he traveled to Mobile, Ala., to cover the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he spoke with multiple NFL Draft prospects. Patrick also hosts coverage of the Orlando Magic for Digest Media on YouTube and has become one of the leading voices on the team in the region. Patrick also helps run the social media department for The Voice of College Football Network, focusing on breaking news and digital storytelling. Patrick previously spent time at CNN in the sports department, where he assisted with CNN’s World Sport show and Bleacher Report updates for morning programming. Hailing from the Tampa Bay Area, Patrick is a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Magic and UCF Knights.

Home/Schedules