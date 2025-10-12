Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 8 games
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will originate from Ann Arbor for Washington at Michigan, while College GameDay heads to Athens for Ole Miss-Georgia. The Big Ten and its TV partners have set the slate highlighted by Ohio State at Wisconsin on CBS, Maryland at UCLA on FS1 and USC at Notre Dame in NBC primetime. All times Eastern and subject to change.
Friday, Oct. 17 (Week 8)
- Nebraska at Minnesota — 8:00 p.m., FOX
Saturday, Oct. 18 (Week 8)
- Washington at Michigan — 12:00 p.m., FOX
- Purdue at Northwestern — 3:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Michigan State at Indiana — 3:30 p.m., Peacock
- Ohio State at Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
- Oregon at Rutgers — 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Penn State at Iowa — 7:00 p.m., Peacock
- Maryland at UCLA — 7:00 p.m., FS1
- USC at Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Off this week: Illinois
