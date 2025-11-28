Black Friday 2025 college football games you should watch today
As the Black Friday college football schedule gets underway today, we highlight those most important games that you should be paying attention to.
Rivalry Week tends to produce some of the best action in any college football year, and in the playoff era, there is even more to play for in the regular season finale.
Here are the most important games on the Week 14 college football schedule today that we’ll be watching, and that you should, too.
Black Friday college football schedule 2025
All times Eastern
Egg Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
The focus going into this year’s Egg Bowl should be how Ole Miss is on the verge of history by making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Mind you, part of it still will be, but the fate of Lane Kiffin will hang over this game like a cloud, amid constant speculation the Rebels’ head coach could have one foot out the door and other in either LSU or Florida.
Some big offers are apparently flying around for Kiffin to consider, but first he has to keep his team on guard against a trap against a Mississippi State team playing some of the SEC’s worst defense and with one win in conference play.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ABC
Utah at Kansas
Kansas has lost four of its last five games and scored over 20 points in just one of those matchups, and needs to win this game in order to become bowl eligible.
Utah has bigger aspirations, but its two losses to the class of the Big 12, Texas Tech and BYU, could conspire against it when all is said and done.
Utah needs to win this game, BYU and Arizona State to win their games, and for Texas Tech to lose its regular season finale. Unlikely, but it’s something for the Utes to reach for.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ESPN
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech looked on a path to the ACC championship bout and College Football Playoff consideration. That is, before two late losses, including last week to Pittsburgh.
There’s still an outside chance for the Ramblin’ Wreck to put a dent in the postseason if they can win here, but they haven’t taken out Georgia since 2016, and they’re nearly two touchdown underdogs to pull it off this time.
They came close last season, ultimately falling to the Bulldogs in a bonkers eight-overtime 44-42 shootout, and they’ll have to in order to get anywhere near the playoff bracket.
Georgia is a tough out, winning seven straight games and playing some of its best football of the year. Their SEC title hopes depend on either Texas A&M losing at Texas or Alabama losing at Auburn.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Indiana at Purdue
Maybe someday Barry Odom will pull Purdue out of the Big Ten basement, but he hasn’t yet, sitting at 0-8 in conference play and with 2 wins overall in 2025.
Now the Boilermakers are nearly four touchdown underdogs against the Hoosier behemoth, rolling to an 11-0 record and leading college football in average margin of victory with a straight path to the playoff once again.
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on NBC
Texas A&M at Texas
Texas won last season as this historic rivalry returned to the gridiron, but this time around the Aggies are undefeated through 11 games and will make the SEC Championship Game if they can beat the Longhorns on the road.
At three losses and parked in the No. 16 slot in the committee’s rankings, Texas looks out of the playoff for good, but winning in this rivalry is a reward in itself, especially if they can strike a blow to A&M’s perfect record.
Could they? Critics have argued that the Aggies’ undefeated mark has come against the dreck of the SEC. Here is their chance to prove them wrong.
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Arizona at Arizona State
Arizona has taken some good strides in Brent Brennan’s second season as head coach, and comes into the Territorial Cup with a chance to win a ninth game.
The reigning Big 12 champion Sun Devils are technically still in contention for the conference title game, but also need UCF to upset BYU, for Kansas to knock off Utah, and for West Virginia to upset Texas Tech.
When to watch: 9 p.m. on Fox
What the College Football Playoff bracket looks like right now
The automatic qualifiers
Projected conference champions
Ohio State, Big Ten champion
Texas A&M. SEC champion
Texas Tech, Big 12 champion
Miami, ACC champion
Tulane, Group of Five selection
First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Georgia
First Round Games
12 Tulane at
5 Texas Tech
Winner plays 4 Georgia
9 Notre Dame at
8 Oklahoma
Winner plays 1 Ohio State
11 Miami at
6 Oregon
Winner plays 3 Texas A&M
10 Alabama at
7 Ole Miss
Winner plays 2 Indiana
First team out: BYU
Second team out: Utah