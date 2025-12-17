Bowl game schedule today: College football bowl games on Dec. 17 to watch

The 2025 college football bowl game and postseason schedule marches on today, kicking off a stretch with several days of multiple bowl games kicking off.

Today brings us a pair of bowl matchups, with Sun Belt schools being featured in both.

The early going brings us a meeting between Old Dominion heading down south to a one-time College Football Playoff hopeful out of the American Conference now playing close to home.

College football bowl games today for Dec. 17

Cure Bowl

Old Dominion vs. USF

Wed., Dec. 17 | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Line: USF -3, 52.5

South Florida was for a time a genuine playoff hopeful out of the Group of Five after a big win over Boise State and an upset at Florida early in the season.

Old Dominion comes in seeking its first bowl victory in nearly a decade, since 2016.

USF quarterback Byrum Brown is almost certainly going to the NFL, but will notably serve as a student coach for his team in this game, allowing Gaston Moore to take over.

Both teams come in at 9-3, but the Bulls are favorites over the Monarchs given they played a much-tougher schedule in a stronger conference and are perceived as battle-ready, even with Brown not on the field.

Prediction wise, the College Football Power Index model likes the Bulls.

USF is a big favorite according to the computer projection model, coming out ahead in 71.4 percent of the simulations.

Old Dominion is an underdog, emerging as the expected winner in the other 28.6 percent of the model’s projections.

Primetime bowl action

68 Ventures Bowl

Delaware vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Wed., Dec. 17 | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Louisiana -2.5, 60.5

For a long time, Delaware was considered a powerhouse in the Championship Subdivision, and they played their way into an early bowl game after just one season at their current level.

Usually a Sun Belt title contender, the Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t play up to their standard in the early part of the season, winning just two of their first eight games.

But they went on a strong four-game win streak, with three of them decided by a combined 10 points, to finish out bowl eligible.

Louisiana is a considerable favorite over Delaware, according to the College Football Power Index models.

That model favors the Cajuns by a wide 61.3 percent margin in its projections, while the Blue Hens won out in the other 38.7 percent of the computer simulations.

