College football bowl schedule 2024: How to watch every game
Months after the first kickoff, the 2024 college football schedule has shifted from the regular season to a historic postseason, and now it’s time to look ahead to the complete College Football Bowl Season leading up to the national championship.
Here’s your complete guide to the 2024-25 college football bowl season schedule, from the December games right through the new 12-team playoff national title bracket.
All times Eastern
College football bowl schedule 2024
First, the College Football Playoff schedule
Fri., Dec. 20
First-Round Game
Indiana at Notre Dame
8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN
-
Sat., Dec. 21
First-Round Game
SMU at Penn State
12 p.m. on TNT
First-Round Game
Clemson at Texas
4 p.m. on TNT
First-Round Game
Tennessee at Ohio State
8 p.m. on ESPN
-
Tues., Dec. 31
Fiesta Bowl Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Wed., Jan. 1
Peach Bowl Quarterfinal
1 p.m. on ESPN
Rose Bowl Quarterfinal
5 p.m. on ESPN
Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal
8:45 p.m. on ESPN
-
Thurs., Jan. 9
Orange Bowl Semifinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Fri., Jan. 10
Cotton Bowl Semifinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Mon., Jan. 20
National Championship Game
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Sat., Dec. 14
Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
12 p.m. on ESPN
Salute to Veterans Bowl
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
9 p.m. on ESPN
-
Tues., Dec. 17
Frisco Bowl
Memphis vs. West Virginia
9 p.m. on ESPN
-
Wed., Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. James Madison
5:30 p.m. on ESPN
LA Bowl
Cal vs. UNLV
9 p.m. on ESPN
-
Thurs., Dec. 19
New Orleans Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston
7 p.m. on ESPN2
-
Fri., Dec. 20
Cure Bowl
Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
12 p.m. on ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl
Florida vs. Tulane
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Mon., Dec. 23
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
11 a.m. on ESPN
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Tues., Dec. 24
Hawai’i Bowl
South Florida vs. San Jose State
8 p.m. on ESPN
-
Thurs., Dec. 26
GameAbove Sports Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. Toledo
2 p.m. on ESPN
Rate Bowl
Rutgers vs. Kansas State
5:30 p.m. on ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
9 p.m. on ESPN
-
Fri., Dec. 27
Armed Forces Bowl
Navy vs. Oklahoma
12 p.m. on ESPN
Birmingham Bowl
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
7 p.m. on ESPN
Holiday Bowl
Syracuse vs. Washington State
8 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Bowl
Texas A&M vs. USC
10:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Sat., Dec. 28
Fenway Bowl
North Carolina vs. UConn
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl
Nebraska vs. Boston College
12 p.m. on ABC
New Mexico Bowl
TCU vs. Louisiana
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Miami vs. Iowa State
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Colorado State vs. Miami (OH)
4:30 p.m. on CW Network
Military Bowl
NC State vs. East Carolina
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Alamo Bowl
Colorado vs. BYU
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Independence Bowl
Army vs. Louisiana Tech
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
-
Mon., Dec. 30
Music City Bowl
Missouri vs. Iowa
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Tues., Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl
Alabama vs. Michigan
12 p.m. on ESPN
Sun Bowl
Louisville vs. Washington
2 p.m. on CBS
Citrus Bowl
South Carolina vs. Illinois
3 p.m. on ABC
Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Baylor
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Thurs., Jan. 2
Gator Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Duke
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Fri., Jan. 3
First Responder Bowl
North Texas vs. Texas State
4 p.m. on ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Sat., Jan. 4
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Liberty
11 a.m. on ESPN2
-
