College football bowl schedule 2024: How to watch every game

How you can watch every game on the 2024 college football bowl schedule.

James Parks

Your guide to the complete 2024 college football bowl schedule, including the first 12-team playoff.
Your guide to the complete 2024 college football bowl schedule, including the first 12-team playoff.
Months after the first kickoff, the 2024 college football schedule has shifted from the regular season to a historic postseason, and now it’s time to look ahead to the complete College Football Bowl Season leading up to the national championship.

Here’s your complete guide to the 2024-25 college football bowl season schedule, from the December games right through the new 12-team playoff national title bracket.

All times Eastern

College football bowl schedule 2024

College football bowl schedule, scores 202
The complete 2024 college football bowl schedule / USA Today Sports | IMAGN

First, the College Football Playoff schedule

Fri., Dec. 20

First-Round Game
Indiana at Notre Dame
8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN

-

Sat., Dec. 21

First-Round Game
SMU at Penn State
12 p.m. on TNT

First-Round Game
Clemson at Texas
4 p.m. on TNT

First-Round Game
Tennessee at Ohio State
8 p.m. on ESPN

-

Tues., Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Wed., Jan. 1

Peach Bowl Quarterfinal
1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl Quarterfinal
5 p.m. on ESPN

Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal
8:45 p.m. on ESPN

-

Thurs., Jan. 9

Orange Bowl Semifinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Fri., Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl Semifinal
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Mon., Jan. 20

National Championship Game
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Sat., Dec. 14

Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
12 p.m. on ESPN

Salute to Veterans Bowl
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
9 p.m. on ESPN

-

Tues., Dec. 17

Frisco Bowl
Memphis vs. West Virginia
9 p.m. on ESPN

-

Wed., Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. James Madison
5:30 p.m. on ESPN

LA Bowl
Cal vs. UNLV
9 p.m. on ESPN

-

Thurs., Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston
7 p.m. on ESPN2

-

Fri., Dec. 20

Cure Bowl
Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
12 p.m. on ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl
Florida vs. Tulane
3:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Mon., Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
11 a.m. on ESPN

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State
2:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Tues., Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl
South Florida vs. San Jose State
8 p.m. on ESPN

-

Thurs., Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. Toledo
2 p.m. on ESPN

Rate Bowl
Rutgers vs. Kansas State
5:30 p.m. on ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
9 p.m. on ESPN

-

Fri., Dec. 27

Armed Forces Bowl
Navy vs. Oklahoma
12 p.m. on ESPN

Birmingham Bowl
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
7 p.m. on ESPN

Holiday Bowl
Syracuse vs. Washington State
8 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Bowl
Texas A&M vs. USC
10:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Sat., Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl
North Carolina vs. UConn
11 a.m. on ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl
Nebraska vs. Boston College
12 p.m. on ABC

New Mexico Bowl
TCU vs. Louisiana
2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl
Miami vs. Iowa State
3:30 p.m. on ABC

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Colorado State vs. Miami (OH)
4:30 p.m. on CW Network

Military Bowl
NC State vs. East Carolina
5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Alamo Bowl
Colorado vs. BYU
7:30 p.m. on ABC

Independence Bowl
Army vs. Louisiana Tech
9:15 p.m. on ESPN

-

Mon., Dec. 30

Music City Bowl
Missouri vs. Iowa
2:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Tues., Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl
Alabama vs. Michigan
12 p.m. on ESPN

Sun Bowl
Louisville vs. Washington
2 p.m. on CBS

Citrus Bowl
South Carolina vs. Illinois
3 p.m. on ABC

Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Baylor
3:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Thurs., Jan. 2

Gator Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Duke
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Fri., Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl
North Texas vs. Texas State
4 p.m. on ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

-

Sat., Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Liberty
11 a.m. on ESPN2

-

