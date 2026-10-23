College Football Games On Today: Week 8 Schedule for Friday to Watch Now

Friday’s slate in Week 8 of the 2026 college football season offers a solid mix of ACC intrigue, independent and Group of Six action, and late-night West Coast viewing.

Five FBS games are on the board, highlighted by a rematch of last season’s ACC Championship.

Friday’s card is lighter on ranked matchups than Saturday’s loaded slate but still delivers meaningful conference implications, especially in the ACC, along with distinctive stylistic clashes involving option offenses.

What College Football Games Are on Today?

All times Eastern, game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Duke at Virginia

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Fri., Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Virginia -2.5 | Total: 47.5

The Blue Devils (4-2, 1-2 ACC) and Cavaliers (4-3, 2-2 ACC) meet for the third time in less than a year. Virginia won the 2025 regular-season matchup in Durham, but Duke claimed the ACC title with a 27-20 overtime victory in Charlotte.

Both sides enter needing a win to keep realistic hopes of returning to Charlotte alive. Duke has dropped consecutive games after leading in the fourth quarter (at Georgia Tech and vs. North Carolina).

Virginia is coming off a loss to ranked SMU and has dealt with mounting injuries. Nate Sheppard remains a major all-purpose threat for Duke, while Beau Pribula directs the Cavaliers’ offense. Expect a tight, physical ACC battle decided late.

UMass at UConn

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Fri., Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Line: UConn -14.5 | Total: 50.5

The Huskies (3-3) host the Minutemen (4-3) in an independent matchup. UConn is a clear favorite at home, reflecting the gap in recent form and roster continuity.

This is a straightforward opportunity for the Huskies to build momentum heading into the heart of their schedule, while UMass looks to play spoiler and stay competitive in a continual rebuilding phase.

Army at Tulsa

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Fri., Oct. 23 | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Tulsa -1.5 | Total: 54.5

Army (4-2, 3-1 American) brings its triple-option attack on the road against Tulsa (4-3, 1-2 American). The Black Knights have been efficient and physical, while Tulsa has shown scoring ability but inconsistency.

The thin spread suggests a competitive game in which Army’s ball control and Tulsa’s ability to create explosive plays could decide the outcome. A higher total reflects the potential for both offenses to find success in stretches.

Air Force at Wyoming

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Fri., Oct. 23 | 9 p.m. | CW

Line: Air Force -5.5 | Total: 44.5

Air Force (5-1, 3-1 Mountain West) travels to Laramie as a solid favorite against Wyoming (4-3, 3-1 Mountain West). The Falcons’ triple-option offense and disciplined defense have produced a strong start.

Wyoming will rely on home-field advantage at altitude and its ability to disrupt the option. The modest total points to a lower-scoring, field-position battle typical of Mountain West games involving service-academy style attacks.

NC State at Stanford

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Fri., Oct. 23 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: NC State -6.5 | Total: 55.5

The Wolfpack (3-3, 1-2 ACC) head west to face the Cardinal (3-4, 1-3 ACC) in a late-night ACC contest. NC State is favored on the road, reflecting better recent results and overall talent evaluation.

Stanford has struggled for consistency but can be dangerous at home when the offense clicks. The elevated total suggests both teams have the ability to move the ball and put points on the board in this West Coast nightcap.