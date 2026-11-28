Rivalry Week in college football is finally here. And while some of the marquee matchups may not be of the utmost importance when it comes to the postseason, some of these other teams are still fighting for position or attention in the 2026 bracket.

There’s major competition especially in the Big Ten, which after winning three straight national titles is now fighting to just get a second team in the College Football Playoff.

Just one team from that conference is currently on the right side of the bubble, but four others are still hanging around. Here are the games worth watching today.

All times Eastern

Michigan at Ohio State

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The Game remains appointment viewing even without the usual postseason urgency. And frankly, the coaches in this game need to prove themselves to their respective fan bases.

Ohio State fans are very skeptical of Ryan Day right now after watching him go 7-6 in his last 13 games overall and losing to Nebraska, which had not defeated a ranked team in a decade.

Kyle Whittingham is a potential one-and-done at Michigan given how historically mediocre this offense has performed.

Ohio State seeks to avoid another bitter rivalry loss that would further sour a disappointing season; Michigan can salvage something its year and shift the narrative with a road win in Columbus.

Sat., Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. on Fox

USC at UCLA

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UCLA just lost its first game and its second quarterback of the season, both last week in triple overtime at Michigan.

That cost the Bruins five spots in the new playoff rankings, and the selection committee will be keeping a very close eye on what transpires on Saturday against the Trojans.

USC can move the ball in the air, and there are major questions around what the promising but inexperienced Madden Iamaleava can do behind center for UCLA.

It still seems difficult to imagine the Bruins falling out of the top dozen at this point, but a loss to USC and other outside chaos would make the conversation very interesting heading into Championship Saturday. Especially given the committee is not too enamored with the UCLA strength of record.

Sat., Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Auburn at Alabama

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The Iron Bowl needs no extra stakes, but Alabama enters as a top-tier CFP contender at No. 6 this week, looking to strengthen its seeding case and maintain momentum.

Still, the Tide needs not only to win this, but for Texas and Tennessee to both lose and for Oklahoma to beat Missouri in order to play for the SEC championship. That puts more pressure on Bama to score some style points here against a conference rival with a winning record.

Auburn has improved under its new coaching staff, reached bowl eligibility, boasts a mobile quarterback, and enters with recent success that give it a chance to play spoiler on the road.

Sat., Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Washington at Oregon

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Oregon, at 8-3 and ranked No. 12 by the selection committee, controls much of its Big Ten Championship and playoff destiny, even outside the bracket.

A win over Washington would put the Ducks in strong position for Indianapolis in most scenarios and considerably bolster their at-large résumé.

Washington has shown it can upset ranked teams after knocking off Indiana and basically devouring their playoff hopes as a result, and will look to play spoiler again in Autzen Stadium.

The rivalry adds edge, but the primary draw is Oregon’s clear path to the conference title game and the College Football Playoff if it handles business.

Sat., Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC