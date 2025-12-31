A historic 2025 college football postseason marches on this New Year’s Eve, with five games on the bowl schedule today, including our first taste of quarterfinal action in the College Football Playoff.

That includes ten Power Four conference teams on the same field in head-to-head matchups, with a notable second-round playoff game in primetime and two SEC vs. Big Ten games set for today.

Here’s what you need to know as the 2025 college football bowl schedule takes its next big step with the New Year’s Eve games kicking off today.

College football games today: Bowl schedule for New Year's Eve 2025

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

ReliaQuest Bowl

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

Wed., Dec. 31 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Vanderbilt -5.5, 46.5

Two of the most successful quarterbacks in their respective program histories, Diego Pavia suits up for Vanderbilt after placing second in the Heisman vote, and Mark Gronowski is the single-best rusher at the position the Hawkeyes have ever fielded with 491 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Vanderbilt plays some very dynamic offense, ranking eighth in FBS in total output with Pavia at the helm, but it runs into a traditionally-stout Iowa defense, a unit that ranks seventh in scoring, total yards, and passing yards allowed.

Sun Bowl

David Butler II-Imagn Images

Arizona State vs. Duke

Wed., Dec. 31 | 2 p.m. | CBS

Line: Duke -3, 48.5

This time last year, Arizona State was the reigning Big 12 champion embarking on its first College Football Playoff run. Now, it is set to go without an estimated 19 players who have opted out of the Sun Bowl game, and apparently with quarterback Sam Leavitt on the way out via the portal.

Duke is going without plenty, too, but will notably have star quarterback Darian Mensah after he led the program to an historic and consequential ACC championship. Mensah will also return to the Blue Devils for the 2026 season after announcing his intent to start in Durham next fall.

Citrus Bowl

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan vs. Texas

Wed., Dec. 31 | 3 p.m. | ABC

Line: Texas -7, 48.5

Two of college football’s most recognizable blue bloods face off on the same field in an SEC vs. Big Ten classic, although with far less on the line than they each hoped, and both expected to deal with serious roster absences amid a flurry of opt-outs.

Michigan has been through it, firing head coach Sherrone Moore for cause amid a scandalous accusation, and his subsequent arrest in the wake of that claim stunned the college football world and left the Wolverines in the market very suddenly for a replacement to helm the program.

That they found, in what appears to be miraculous timing for Michigan, as veteran head coach Kyle Whittingham came available after he departed Utah after 21 seasons.

Interim head coach Biff Poggi leads the Wolverines in this game against a one-time playoff hopeful from the SEC that will have Arch Manning on the field in burnt orange going against another No. 1 recruit in Michigan signal caller Bryce Underwood in a notable QB matchup.

Las Vegas Bowl

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Nebraska vs. Utah

Wed., Dec. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Utah -14

Whittingham’s exit from Utah leaves a place for heir apparent Morgan Scalley to take over, charged with looking to end the program’s five-game bowl losing streak, which came after the Utes went 12-1 in bowls in the decade-plus before then.

Utah won 10 games for the first time since the 2022 season, and after winning a combined 13 contests since then. Nebraska went 7-5, disappointing by program standards, but its best mark under third-year coach Matt Rhule.

Nebraska is undergoing a major change at quarterback as Dylan Raiola is set to enter the transfer portal, allowing TJ Lateef to take over as the starter, coming off a decidedly up-and-down stretch late in the season, but this is a chance for him to prove himself before the Cornhuskers scout a permanent option in the portal.

Cotton Bowl

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

Ohio State vs. Miami

Wed., Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Ohio State -9.5, 40.5

Miami won its first-ever College Football Playoff game with a statement victory on the road against Texas A&M, banking on a late touchdown in a low-scoring game to earn a date against the reigning national champion Buckeyes in Jerry World.

Ohio State is coming off its only loss of the year, a close-run Big Ten title game against No. 1 seed Indiana, and comes into a battle of teams each fielding strong lines on both sides, but the Buckeyes could have a decisive edge in what are considered the best wide receivers in the country.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams