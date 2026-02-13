Greg McElroy Names Big 12 Program That Could Disrupt College Football Playoff

The departure of a legendary coach often creates a void that few programs can fill without experiencing a significant decline. In Salt Lake City, the transition away from a long-tenured veteran has sparked an era defined by continuity and a calculated evolution of the existing culture.

This shift occurs as the program attempts to maintain its reputation as the most physically punishing unit in the Big 12.

A familiar defensive mind has taken the reins to ensure that the core principles remain untouched by the leadership change. Having served as the successor for several seasons, the new head coach understands the specific demands of a fan base that expects discipline. This internal promotion aims to bridge the gap between a storied past and a future that looks increasingly competitive.

National observers are now examining how this combination of leadership stability and dynamic offensive playmaking might challenge the hierarchy of the sport. While many schools struggle with the chaos of the transfer portal, this group has managed to retain several key playmakers who are poised to develop.

The result is a roster that has the maturity to be a significant disruptor in the 2026 postseason.

Utah football viewed as a legitimate College Football Playoff threat

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently highlighted the program as a sleeper threat to the title race on his Always College Football podcast. He specifically noted that the school has mastered the art of winning without dominating the offseason headlines.

"We will start with a program that has already passed the graduate-level course of how to win without being a premier offseason headliner, and that is Utah," McElroy said.

Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley now leads the program after waiting in the wings behind former coach Kyle Whittingham. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

McElroy emphasized that Morgan Scalley's elevation to head coach ensures the team's identity will not waver despite the title change. Scalley has been the coach-in-waiting for years and embodies the gritty nature required to win in this environment.

"Scalley is Utah's identity: tough, gap-sound, defensive-minded, and allergic to self-inflicted wounds," McElroy added when discussing the defensive future.

The return of quarterback Devon Dampier provides the explosive element necessary to complement a stout defense and bruising run game. Dampier offers a versatility that forces coordinators to account for both his arm and his ability to extend plays with his feet.

"Dampier is the type of quarterback that can turn Utah football into a team that can squeeze the life out of you," McElroy explained.

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) improved dramatically in 2025, finishing with 2,490 yards, 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He added 835 yards and 10 scores on the ground. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to McElroy, the signal-caller now acts as the ultimate stress test for any opponent attempting to play man coverage.

"Now in Year 2, he can become the ultimate stress test," McElroy said. "He can extend plays, he can punish you if you play man coverage, he can beat you up with his legs, and he can turn a third-and-seven into a first down... You have a team that travels really well and could potentially become a playoff bracket buster where the styles might collide."

The Utes start the 2026 regular season with Idaho at home on Thursday, Sept. 3.

