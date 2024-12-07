College football games today: Championship Week schedule, what you should watch
Coming out of an eventful regular season finale, college football embarks on its first taste of postseason action as Championship Saturday kicks off today, looking to sort out the final pieces of the 12-team College Football Playoff puzzle with auto bids and at-large spots still up for grabs.
Get your remote ready: Championship Week is action-packed with impactful football with a ton on the line and decisions still to be made in the top dozen of the playoff bracket.
Here are the games the College Football Playoff selection committee will be keeping a close eye on -- and you should, too -- as the Week 15 college football games kick off today.
All times Eastern
Arizona State vs. Iowa State
Big 12 Championship Game
Why watch?
To see if there’s a big upset in the works that could redraw the borders around the bottom of the College Football Playoff rankings and final bracket.
We know that the winner of the Big 12 title is guaranteed a place in the playoff, but what team lands in the seeding is still an open question.
Everything is simple for the teams in this game: win, and they’re in; lose, and they’re out.
Arizona State comes into the game as the projected No. 12 seed and set to play on the road in the first round of the playoff against Penn State in the committee’s latest bracket prediction.
Quite a turnaround for the Sun Devils, who were picked to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason media poll, but now find themselves on the precipice of making the playoff.
Standing in their way is a 10-2 Iowa State team that wants the spot and is playing in just its second conference championship game ever.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ABC
-
Georgia vs. Texas
SEC Championship Game
Why watch?
It’s more often than not these days that the road to college football’s national title runs through the SEC Championship Game, and that could very easily be the case again in 2024.
Both the Longhorns and Bulldogs are a sure thing for the College Football Playoff, making this game important to determine who receives that coveted first-round bye in the tournament.
And there’s the question of revenge, as Texas hopes to get back at Georgia for handing it the one loss on its record, back in Austin when the Longhorns were the No. 1 team in the country.
Since then, the Longhorns have markedly improved their ability to run the ball and are playing some of the country’s best defense, so look equipped to right their season’s only wrong.
What version of Georgia will show up? The one that lost to Alabama and Ole Miss through some very generous pass defense, or the one that beat up Tennessee by two scores?
The answer to that question could determine which one of these teams will have to play only three games to win the national title, or four.
When to watch: 4 p.m. on ABC
-
Penn State vs. Oregon
Big Ten Championship Game
Why watch?
To see if we have a new No. 1 team in college football by the end of the night.
Oregon is the last undefeated team in the FBS ranks this season and enters Championship Saturday as the committee’s projected top seed in the College Football Playoff.
But that can all change if the Nittany Lions have something up their sleeve and can pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season, and of head coach James Franklin’s career.
If so, they could inherit Oregon’s top position, or move into the No. 2 seed if the committee values the SEC champion more based on quality of schedule or some other metric.
Either way, the winner of this game gets a first-round bye, and the loser would host a first-round game on campus.
When to watch: 8 p.m. on CBS
-
Clemson vs. SMU
ACC Championship Game
Why watch?
Because for once, Clemson is in position to play upset agent and cause some real chaos in the College Football Playoff rankings and bracket if it can take down the Mustangs.
SMU has certainly made the most of its first season in the ACC, going undefeated in conference play and is in line to secure a first-round bye in the playoff with a win here.
But if Clemson should come out on top, that could be enough for the committee to drop the Mustangs out of the top dozen, albeit controversially, and allow some room for another Power Four team to sneak into the bracket.
What we do know is, whoever wins the ACC title is making the playoff. If Clemson loses, it’s out.
When to watch: 8 p.m. on ABC
-
