College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Saturday

The complete Week 1 college football schedule of the biggest games today involving teams in the AP top 25 rankings.

Today marks the first full Saturday on the 2024 college football schedule with the complete slate of games to be played marking opening day of a historic season unlike any other marked by conference realignment and the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams.

That will ratchet up the competition intensely as the weeks wear on, with the best dozen teams looking to prove themselves with every game on their schedule. The first step to the national title starts today — Here is the Week 1 college football schedule for teams in the AP top 25 rankings.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Clemson vs. Georgia
Sat., Aug. 31 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -11.5, 48.5
FPI pick: Georgia 82.4%

Penn State at West Virginia
Sat., Aug. 31 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Penn State -7.5, 50.5
FPI pick: Penn State 77.7%

Illinois St. at Iowa
Sat., Aug. 31 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Iowa -23.5, 40.5
FPI pick: Iowa 92.9%

Chattanooga at Tennessee
Sat., Aug. 31 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Tennessee -38.5, 56.5
FPI pick: Tennessee 99.0%

South Dakota St. at Oklahoma State
Sat., Aug. 31 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Oklahoma State -48.5, 57.5
FPI pick: Oklahoma State 88.4%

Akron at Ohio State
Sat., Aug. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Ohio State -48.5, 57.5
FPI pick: Ohio State 98.7%

Colorado St. at Texas
Sat., Aug. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas -33.5, 59.5
FPI pick: Texas 97.9%

Miami at Florida
Sat., Aug. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Miami -2.5, 54.5
FPI pick: Florida 57.7%

WKU at Alabama
Sat., Aug. 31 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Alabama -31.5, 59.5
FPI pick: Alabama 97.4%

Furman at Ole Miss
Sat., Aug. 31 | 7 p.m. | SECN+
Line: Ole Miss -42, 60.5
FPI pick: Ole Miss 97.2%

UT Martin at Kansas State
Sat., Aug. 31 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Kansas State -37.5, 56.5
FPI pick: Kansas State 97.6%

Idaho at Oregon
Sat., Aug. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Oregon -43.5, 62.5
FPI pick: Oregon 99.0%

Notre Dame at Texas A&M
Sat., Aug. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas A&M -3, 46.5
FPI pick: Notre Dame 58.6%

Fresno State at Michigan
Sat., Aug. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Michigan -21, 45.5
FPI pick: Michigan 89.1%

New Mexico at Arizona
Sat., Aug. 31 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Arizona -30, 58.5
FPI pick: Arizona 93.5%

College football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

