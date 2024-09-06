College football games today: Week 2 schedule for Friday
College football returns to our TV screens today as Friday night football gets underway across the country with three games involving Power Four teams ready to kick off Week 2 under the lights.
Big Ten fans get a treat with two of the conference's programs in action, including one matchup against an ACC challenger, while another ACC team squares off against a Big 12 foe at home.
Northwestern welcomes Duke to its makeshift, temporary stadium on the shores of Lake Michigan, both looking for an important non-conference win, as the Wildcats are hoping to exact some revenge against the Blue Devils for last season's 38-14 result in Durham.
SMU welcomes Big 12 challenger BYU to the Metroplex, where the Mustangs have won their last nine games, and have averaged 53.9 points per matchup during that streak, the longest for the school since the post-World War II period.
Indiana comes off its first win for head coach Curt Cignetti having run for 222 yards and three touchdowns a week ago, the school's best rushing output in two seasons, up against a Leatherneck run defense that surrendered over 300 yards on the ground in its opener.
Here's what you need to know as the Week 2 college football schedule premieres today.
College football games today: Week 2 schedule for Friday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Western Illinois at Indiana
Fri., Sept. 6 | 7 p.m. | BTN
Line: Indiana -42.5
Total: 52.5 points
FPI pick: Indiana 96.8%
BYU at SMU
Fri., Sept. 6 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: SMU -11.5
Total: 55.5 points
FPI pick: SMU 78.9%
Duke at Northwestern
Fri., Sept. 6 | 9 p.m. | FS1
Line: Northwestern -2
Total: 37.5 points
FPI pick: Northwestern 54.4%
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (57)
- Ohio State (5)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
More ... AP top 25 poll for Week 2
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams