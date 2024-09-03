College Football HQ

AP top 25 poll: Clemson falls, USC jumps in college football rankings for Week 2

What you need to know as the updated AP top 25 college football rankings are released as we look ahead to the Week 2 schedule.

James Parks

Your look at the updated AP top 25 college football rankings as we move into the Week 2 schedule of games.
Your look at the updated AP top 25 college football rankings as we move into the Week 2 schedule of games. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

In a long opening weekend to kick off the 2024 college football season, some teams proved they are worthy of contention in the expanded playoff, while others proved they aren't ready for primetime or are starting to actively regress from their previously lofty position. (We're looking at you, Clemson and Florida State.) Now with Week 1 wrapped in a bow, the new AP top 25 rankings are live.

  • Georgia handled Clemson in a 31-point rout that calls Dabo Swinney's approach into question
  • USC's defense looks a little better after a big win over a ranked LSU in Vegas
  • Miami discarded Florida on the road as Cam Ward put on a show in his Canes debut
  • Florida State stumbles to 0-2 start after falling at home to Boston College
  • Kalen DeBoer's offense came alive as Bama opened with a 63-0 result at home
  • Iowa's offense might have come out of hibernation at long last

So where does that leave things in the view of the pollsters? Here's your look at the latest AP top 25 rankings heading into the Week 2 slate of games.

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (57)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Texas
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Penn State
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Miami
  13. USC
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Kansas State
  18. LSU
  19. Kansas
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa
  22. Louisville
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. NC State
  25. Clemson

Where we left off: Last week's AP top 25 rankings

Close, but no cigar

These teams got votes, but not enough to qualify for the top 25

Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise State 47, Iowa State 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian State 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.

AP top 25 biggest movers

Florida State (unranked). Back to the drawing board for the former No. 10 Seminoles, the one-time ACC favorite that plunged to an 0-2 start after losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College.

Oregon (Down 4). A close win over FCS opponent Idaho had voters take a step back from the Ducks.

USC (Up 10). Some redemption for Lincoln Riley as the Trojans played better defense and took down a ranked LSU in a statement win.

LSU (Down 5). The other side of that result as Brian Kelly looking for answers.

Clemson (Down 11). Dabo Swinney needs to re-think some things as his Tigers are already in trouble.

Iowa (Up 4). The Hawkeyes' offense looked better than a year ago. How could it not?

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Rankings