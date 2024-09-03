AP top 25 poll: Clemson falls, USC jumps in college football rankings for Week 2
In a long opening weekend to kick off the 2024 college football season, some teams proved they are worthy of contention in the expanded playoff, while others proved they aren't ready for primetime or are starting to actively regress from their previously lofty position. (We're looking at you, Clemson and Florida State.) Now with Week 1 wrapped in a bow, the new AP top 25 rankings are live.
- Georgia handled Clemson in a 31-point rout that calls Dabo Swinney's approach into question
- USC's defense looks a little better after a big win over a ranked LSU in Vegas
- Miami discarded Florida on the road as Cam Ward put on a show in his Canes debut
- Florida State stumbles to 0-2 start after falling at home to Boston College
- Kalen DeBoer's offense came alive as Bama opened with a 63-0 result at home
- Iowa's offense might have come out of hibernation at long last
So where does that leave things in the view of the pollsters? Here's your look at the latest AP top 25 rankings heading into the Week 2 slate of games.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (57)
- Ohio State (5)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
Where we left off: Last week's AP top 25 rankings
Close, but no cigar
These teams got votes, but not enough to qualify for the top 25
Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise State 47, Iowa State 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian State 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.
AP top 25 biggest movers
Florida State (unranked). Back to the drawing board for the former No. 10 Seminoles, the one-time ACC favorite that plunged to an 0-2 start after losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College.
Oregon (Down 4). A close win over FCS opponent Idaho had voters take a step back from the Ducks.
USC (Up 10). Some redemption for Lincoln Riley as the Trojans played better defense and took down a ranked LSU in a statement win.
LSU (Down 5). The other side of that result as Brian Kelly looking for answers.
Clemson (Down 11). Dabo Swinney needs to re-think some things as his Tigers are already in trouble.
Iowa (Up 4). The Hawkeyes' offense looked better than a year ago. How could it not?
-
