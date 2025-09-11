College football games today: Week 3 schedule for Thursday
College football’s Week 3 schedule gets an early start today, as Thursday night football brings us a Power Four matchup with ACC rivals pitted against each other on the same field.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
NC State at Wake Forest
Thurs., Sept. 11 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: NC State -7.5
NC State
Sophomore quarterback C.J. Bailey is in his second season with the Wolfpack. In last week’s win over Virginia, the dual-threat playmaker hit almost 70 percent of his throws for 200 yards and 1 touchdown, rushing 6 times for 44 yards and 2 more scores.
Last season as a freshman, Bailey completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 2,413 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Hollywood Smothers leads the Wolfpack’s ground game, in his second season with NC State after transferring from Oklahoma. He carried 17 times for 140 yards while averaging 8.2 yards per rush with 2 touchdowns and posts 5.5 yards per carry on the season.
NC State is 127th in the country in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 54.3 percent of third down opportunities.
Wake Forest is 89th in college football in third down offensive percentage, converting 37.04 percent of chances to gain a first down.
--
Wake Forest
Senior quarterback Robby Ashford joined the Demon Deacons after stints at Auburn and South Carolina, completing 66 percent of his throws for 445 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception this season.
In his career, Ashford is a 54 percent passer with 2,527 yards and 12 touchdowns with 10 turnovers, rushing for 1,262 yards and 16 touchdowns over that time.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Barnes has 9 grabs for 172 yards in two games while averaging more than 19 yards per catch, rushing twice for 18 yards.
Wake is just 131st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 40 percent of trips inside the opposition 20-yard line so far this season.
NC State ranks 20th in college football in red zone defense at 62.5 percent and is 133rd in the country in pass defense, surrendering 320 air yards per game on average.
--
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (57)
- Penn State (5)
- LSU (2)
- Oregon (1)
- Miami
- Georgia
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- Florida State
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- USF
- Alabama
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Indiana
- Michigan
- Auburn
- Missouri
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
--