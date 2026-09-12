College Football Today: Week 2 Scores, Top 25 Schedule, and Where to Watch
College football moves into its Week 2 schedule with marquee programs already making key early statements – some good, some bad – and as we move into September, the second slate of action gives us another crop of potentially consequential matchups.
Including a pair of SEC vs. Big Ten clashes that feature a trio of ranked conference championship (and national title) contenders, and another close look at Arch Manning in a potential revenge scenario with the No. 1 ranking possibly on the line.
College football Games Today: Week 2 Schedule, Scores for Saturday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook
LIVE: Week 2 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Week 2 Early College Football Schedule
Early action brings us an SEC vs. Big Ten battle from the Big House, and one with plenty of questions for both sides: can Oklahoma finally take the next step forward for an offense that failed to generate much momentum a year ago, and will Michigan, recently dropped from the AP poll despite winning its first game, muster any rhythm of its own against a Sooner defense that should be very elite?
Howard at 5 Indiana
Sat., Sept. 12 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Indiana -56.5, 64.5
6 Oregon at Oklahoma State
Sat., Sept. 12 | 12 p.m. | ESPN/Disney+
Line: Oregon -22.5, 57.5
Arizona State at 10 Texas A&M
Sat., Sept. 12 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas A&M -14.5, 50.5
11 Oklahoma at Michigan
Sat., Sept. 12 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Oklahoma -5.5, 43.5
16 Penn State at Temple
Sat., Sept. 12 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Penn State -23.5, 49.5
Western Kentucky at 2 Georgia
Sat., Sept. 12 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Georgia -40.5, 55.5
Afternoon Week 2 college football schedule
Kentucky and first-year head coach Will Stein are coming off an impressive debut with a lot of optimism heading into their SEC debut against a Crimson Tide roster that bodes an inexperienced but highly versatile quarterback in Keelon Russell.
Arizona has designs on earning its place in the early Big 12 championship picture with a fantastic quarterback in Noah Fifita, but heading into a challenge against a BYU defense that is considered one of the very best in the conference.
12 Alabama at Kentucky
Sat., Sept. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/Disney+
Line: Alabama -10.5, 49.5
Rice at 3 Notre Dame
Sat., Sept. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -44.5, 55.5
Arizona at 15 BYU
Sat., Sept. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: BYU -7.5, 47.5
Utah State at 19 Washington
Sat., Sept. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Washington -26.5, 55.5
UC Davis at 17 SMU
Sat., Sept. 12 | 4 p.m. | ACCNX
Line: SMU -24.5, 58.5
Primetime Week 2 College Football Schedule
Buckeyes, Longhorns, Round 2. A year ago, Arch Manning made an unforgettable debut against Ohio State, but for all the wrong reasons.
This time around, the Texas quarterback looks like a much more polished player, and now has home field advantage in the rematch, with potentially the No. 1 spot in the AP poll on the line, and one massive boost to their playoff resume.
18 Tennessee at Georgia Tech
Sat., Sept. 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Tennessee -12.5, 55.5
Southern at 22 Houston
Sat., Sept. 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Houston -51.5, 60.5
1 Ohio State at 4 Texas
Sat., Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -1.5, 49.5
Louisiana Tech at 8 LSU
Sat., Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN+
Line: LSU -35.5, 55.5
13 Texas Tech at Oregon State
Sat., Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Texas Tech -26.5, 53.5
Iowa State at 21 Iowa
Sat., Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Iowa -14, 40.5
Charlotte at 9 Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 12 | 7:45 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Ole Miss -47.5, 61.5
The Very Late Games
Arkansas at 20 Utah
Sat., Sept. 12 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Utah -12.5, 54.5
Louisiana at 14 USC
Sat., Sept. 12 | 11 p.m. | BTN
Line: USC -30.5, 59.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.