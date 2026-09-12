College Football Today: Week 2 Scores, Top 25 Schedule, and Where to Watch

College football moves into its Week 2 schedule with marquee programs already making key early statements – some good, some bad – and as we move into September, the second slate of action gives us another crop of potentially consequential matchups.

Including a pair of SEC vs. Big Ten clashes that feature a trio of ranked conference championship (and national title) contenders, and another close look at Arch Manning in a potential revenge scenario with the No. 1 ranking possibly on the line.

College football Games Today: Week 2 Schedule, Scores for Saturday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

Week 2 Early College Football Schedule

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Early action brings us an SEC vs. Big Ten battle from the Big House, and one with plenty of questions for both sides: can Oklahoma finally take the next step forward for an offense that failed to generate much momentum a year ago, and will Michigan, recently dropped from the AP poll despite winning its first game, muster any rhythm of its own against a Sooner defense that should be very elite?

Howard at 5 Indiana

Sat., Sept. 12 | 12 p.m. | BTN

Line: Indiana -56.5, 64.5

6 Oregon at Oklahoma State

Sat., Sept. 12 | 12 p.m. | ESPN/Disney+

Line: Oregon -22.5, 57.5

Arizona State at 10 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 12 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Texas A&M -14.5, 50.5

11 Oklahoma at Michigan

Sat., Sept. 12 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Oklahoma -5.5, 43.5

16 Penn State at Temple

Sat., Sept. 12 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Penn State -23.5, 49.5

Western Kentucky at 2 Georgia

Sat., Sept. 12 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN

Line: Georgia -40.5, 55.5

Afternoon Week 2 college football schedule

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Kentucky and first-year head coach Will Stein are coming off an impressive debut with a lot of optimism heading into their SEC debut against a Crimson Tide roster that bodes an inexperienced but highly versatile quarterback in Keelon Russell.

Arizona has designs on earning its place in the early Big 12 championship picture with a fantastic quarterback in Noah Fifita, but heading into a challenge against a BYU defense that is considered one of the very best in the conference.

12 Alabama at Kentucky

Sat., Sept. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/Disney+

Line: Alabama -10.5, 49.5

Rice at 3 Notre Dame

Sat., Sept. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Notre Dame -44.5, 55.5

Arizona at 15 BYU

Sat., Sept. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: BYU -7.5, 47.5

Utah State at 19 Washington

Sat., Sept. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Line: Washington -26.5, 55.5

UC Davis at 17 SMU

Sat., Sept. 12 | 4 p.m. | ACCNX

Line: SMU -24.5, 58.5

Primetime Week 2 College Football Schedule

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Buckeyes, Longhorns, Round 2. A year ago, Arch Manning made an unforgettable debut against Ohio State, but for all the wrong reasons.

This time around, the Texas quarterback looks like a much more polished player, and now has home field advantage in the rematch, with potentially the No. 1 spot in the AP poll on the line, and one massive boost to their playoff resume.

18 Tennessee at Georgia Tech

Sat., Sept. 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Tennessee -12.5, 55.5

Southern at 22 Houston

Sat., Sept. 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Line: Houston -51.5, 60.5

1 Ohio State at 4 Texas

Sat., Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Texas -1.5, 49.5

Louisiana Tech at 8 LSU

Sat., Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN+

Line: LSU -35.5, 55.5

13 Texas Tech at Oregon State

Sat., Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Texas Tech -26.5, 53.5

Iowa State at 21 Iowa

Sat., Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Iowa -14, 40.5

Charlotte at 9 Ole Miss

Sat., Sept. 12 | 7:45 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Ole Miss -47.5, 61.5

The Very Late Games

Arkansas at 20 Utah

Sat., Sept. 12 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Utah -12.5, 54.5

Louisiana at 14 USC

Sat., Sept. 12 | 11 p.m. | BTN

Line: USC -30.5, 59.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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