College football today: Week 5 scores, schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 5 schedule today with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Today brings us several consequential matchups across the country, including four games with ranked teams on both sides of the field, two in the SEC, and two in the Big Ten.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 5 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Notre Dame at Arkansas
12 p.m. on ABC
Coming off a big win over Purdue, the Fighting Irish sit at 1-2 heading into SEC country against an Arkansas squad that, while it may be 2-2 and on a two-game losing skid, can still play some potent offense, and could find angles against a struggling Notre Dame secondary.
Line: Notre Dame -4.5
--
16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
12 p.m. on ESPN
Georgia Tech is coming off a gritty win against Temple, just the kind of games where quarterback Haynes King excels, and now it heads on the road as nearly two touchdown faves against the 2-1 Demon Deacons, with the ESPN models favoring the Jackets by 12.
Line: Georgia Tech -13.5
--
21 USC at 23 Illinois
12 p.m. on Fox
We’ll see what Illinois is made of coming out of an humiliating 63-10 loss at Indiana last week, and losing some key defensive personnel on the back end going against a Trojans vertical attack led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and some gifted receivers that is among college football’s most productive right now.
Line: USC -6.5
--
Utah State at 18 Vanderbilt
12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Vanderbilt is positively humming right now, coming off its first 70-point game since World War I, and 4-0 for the first time since 2008, ranking among college football’s 10 best teams with nearly 48 points per game on average behind Diego Pavia’s inspired play.
Line: Vanderbilt -23.5
--
1 Ohio State at Washington
3:30 p.m. on CBS
College football’s reigning national champion and near-consensus No. 1 team, Ohio State hits the road to open Big Ten play boasting some of the nation’s most potent skill players, but going against a Huskies side that can run the ball with brutal efficiency with Jonah Coleman and dual threat quarterback Demond Williams. This one could be close.
Line: Ohio State -8.5
--
4 LSU at 13 Ole Miss
3:30 p.m. on ABC
This year’s Magnolia Bowl finds LSU on genuine upset alert going on the road against a Rebels offense that is firing on all cylinders, even with backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss taking the reins. LSU’s defense looks a lot better, but it will be tested by this group in an early SEC testing ground.
Line: Ole Miss -1.5
--
Auburn at 9 Texas A&M
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Marcel Reed and the Aggies’ offense took a breather last week after beating Notre Dame by a point on the road the Saturday before, and this offense looks very good, with SEC-leading receiver Mario Craver going against a susceptible Auburn secondary coming off starting 0-1 in conference play after a close loss at Oklahoma last weekend.
Line: Texas A&M -6.5
--
11 Indiana at Iowa
3:30 p.m. on Peacock
Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers’ offense aren’t surprising anyone this year after that 53-point shellacking they laid on Illinois last week, sitting pretty at 4-0 heading into an intriguing road test against an Iowa defense that isn’t its usual domineering self.
Line: Indiana -8.5
--
15 Tennessee at Mississippi State
4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
Joey Aguilar and the Vols’ aerial attack had Georgia on the ropes early last time out before falling behind and then out permanently in a 3-point loss, but they have a shot to even the score in SEC play against a Bulldogs team that finds itself undefeated with a statement win over Big 12 champ Arizona State already this year.
Line: Tennessee -7.5
--
Arizona at 14 Iowa State
7 p.m. on ESPN
The Cyclones return from an idle week needing to get a little more from this offense against a Wildcats team that is undefeated and allowing just 8.7 points per game heading into its Big 12 opener.
Line: Iowa State -5.5
--
UMass at 20 Missouri
7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Mizzou’s offense is a force to be reckoned with with the dynamic duo of quarterback Beau Pribula and tailback Ahmad Hardy, ranking 10th in scoring and 4th in rushing nationally in another tune-up game before an off week and then hosting Alabama.
Line: Missouri -44.5
--
6 Oregon at 3 Penn State
A landmark top 10 battle in Happy Valley that could have a direct impact on what the Big Ten title picture looks like. A rematch of last year’s conference title game, neither of these teams have been properly tested, but between the two, Oregon’s offense looks a little more well-oiled, but it’s going against a Penn State defense that will give it second thoughts.
Line: Penn State -3.5
--
17 Alabama at 5 Georgia
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Along with those aforementioned Big Ten proceedings, this is college football’s game of the week, pitting two SEC bluebloods against each other. Alabama has won 9 of the last 10 in this series, but this operation with Kalen DeBoer at the helm is just 7-5 since beating Georgia last year and already at 2-1 coming into this showdown. DeBoer hot takes could become an industry if this doesn’t go well.
Line: Georgia -2.5
--
25 BYU at Colorado
10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Coach Prime is just 2-2 through the first four games with wins over Wyoming and Delaware but losses to Georgia Tech and Houston, and is still looking for an identity in the post-Shedeur/Travis era. BYU looks like the more balanced team, and should have an edge against the Buffaloes’ offensive line once again, as they did in last year’s Alamo Bowl win over Colorado.
Line: BYU -6.5
--