College Football Today: Week 8 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now
College football came through with the chaos last weekend, and now the Week 8 schedule could go a little further in sorting out the contenders from the pretenders.
Two ranked-on-ranked games kick off today, one in the SEC and another in the Big 12, while other apparent favorites hope to avoid what would be a very costly upset.
College Football Today: Week 8 Scores, Top 25 Schedule
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings
LIVE: Week 8 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Early College Football Schedule
Reigning national champion Indiana is in a spot coming off its first loss in 22 games to Ohio State a week ago and now heads into a road test against Michigan
That’s part of an early slate where three AP top 25 ranked teams go on the road against unranked opponents. LSU, 0-2 on the road this season, goes to an Auburn side that just beat Georgia.
Pittsburgh at 1 Miami
Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -19.5
6 Indiana at Michigan
Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Indiana -7.5
8 Texas Tech at Cincinnati
Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | FS1
Line: Texas Tech -11.5
18 LSU at Auburn
Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: LSU -7
California at 23 SMU
Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | CW
Line: SMU -18.5
Rutgers at 24 Northwestern
Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Northwestern -15.5
Afternoon College Football Games
Coming off an emotional win against Notre Dame, now second-ranked BYU hopes it’s not walking into a trap with a cross-country road test against upset-minded UCF.
One matchup to keep an eye on? South Carolina is favored against a Tennessee squad that just knocked off the Crimson Tide. Alabama looks to end its two-game slide against an SEC rival that made the playoff a year ago, but has not looked its normal self since then.
2 BYU at UCF
Sat., Oct. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: BYU -7.5
Michigan State at 9 UCLA
Sat., Oct. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: UCLA -14.5
11 Tennessee at South Carolina
Sat., Oct. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: South Carolina -2.5
Texas A&M at 13 Alabama
Sat., Oct. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -13.5
15 Iowa at Minnesota
Sat., Oct. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Iowa -7.5
Primetime College Football Schedule
A pair of ranked-on-ranked matchups could separate the wheat from the chaff.
In the SEC, a reeling Texas on a two-game losing streak against unranked opponents welcomes a very solid Ole Miss team. Houston and Utah then clash for an important edge in the competitive Big 12 title hunt.
21 Boise State at Washington State
Sat., Oct. 24 | 6 p.m. | USA Network
Line: Boise State -13.5
7 Ole Miss at 19 Texas
Sat., Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -3
Vanderbilt at 12 Kentucky
Sat., Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Kentucky -10.5
16 USC at Wisconsin
Sat., Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: USC -3
Iowa State at 25 Arizona
Sat., Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Arizona -10
14 Houston at 10 Utah
Sat., Oct. 24 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Utah -6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.