College Football Today: Week 8 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now

College football came through with the chaos last weekend, and now the Week 8 schedule could go a little further in sorting out the contenders from the pretenders.

Two ranked-on-ranked games kick off today, one in the SEC and another in the Big 12, while other apparent favorites hope to avoid what would be a very costly upset.

College Football Today: Week 8 Scores, Top 25 Schedule

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All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Early College Football Schedule

Reigning national champion Indiana is in a spot coming off its first loss in 22 games to Ohio State a week ago and now heads into a road test against Michigan

That’s part of an early slate where three AP top 25 ranked teams go on the road against unranked opponents. LSU, 0-2 on the road this season, goes to an Auburn side that just beat Georgia.

Pittsburgh at 1 Miami

Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Miami -19.5

6 Indiana at Michigan

Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Indiana -7.5

8 Texas Tech at Cincinnati

Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | FS1

Line: Texas Tech -11.5

18 LSU at Auburn

Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: LSU -7

California at 23 SMU

Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | CW

Line: SMU -18.5

Rutgers at 24 Northwestern

Sat., Oct. 24 | 12 p.m. | Peacock

Line: Northwestern -15.5

Afternoon College Football Games

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Coming off an emotional win against Notre Dame, now second-ranked BYU hopes it’s not walking into a trap with a cross-country road test against upset-minded UCF.

One matchup to keep an eye on? South Carolina is favored against a Tennessee squad that just knocked off the Crimson Tide. Alabama looks to end its two-game slide against an SEC rival that made the playoff a year ago, but has not looked its normal self since then.

2 BYU at UCF

Sat., Oct. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: BYU -7.5

Michigan State at 9 UCLA

Sat., Oct. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: UCLA -14.5

11 Tennessee at South Carolina

Sat., Oct. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: South Carolina -2.5

Texas A&M at 13 Alabama

Sat., Oct. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Alabama -13.5

15 Iowa at Minnesota

Sat., Oct. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Line: Iowa -7.5

Primetime College Football Schedule

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A pair of ranked-on-ranked matchups could separate the wheat from the chaff.

In the SEC, a reeling Texas on a two-game losing streak against unranked opponents welcomes a very solid Ole Miss team. Houston and Utah then clash for an important edge in the competitive Big 12 title hunt.

21 Boise State at Washington State

Sat., Oct. 24 | 6 p.m. | USA Network

Line: Boise State -13.5

7 Ole Miss at 19 Texas

Sat., Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Texas -3

Vanderbilt at 12 Kentucky

Sat., Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Kentucky -10.5

16 USC at Wisconsin

Sat., Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: USC -3

Iowa State at 25 Arizona

Sat., Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Arizona -10

14 Houston at 10 Utah

Sat., Oct. 24 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Utah -6.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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