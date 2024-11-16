College football's top games today: Week 12 schedule, what you should watch
What could be a consequential weekend of college football games kicks off today as the Week 12 schedule gets underway across the country. Let’s look at what games you should be watching as events unfold across a busy Saturday.
Conference play is heating up as we move into November, so we’re heading into games that will have a direct effect on how league title races and the College Football Playoff chase eventually look.
Especially in the SEC, looking ahead to a matchup between ranked teams between the hedges that finds a national title favorite on the ropes in a must-win situation against a higher-placed rival dealing with a new injury to its star quarterback.
A surprise Big 12 contender is in action at home against the preseason favorite in that conference fallen on hard times, while an ACC clash in the Steel City will help sort out that league's title race.
Here are the games the Selection Committee will be keeping a close eye on -- and you should, too -- as the Week 12 college football schedule kicks off today.
All times Eastern
Texas at Arkansas
Why watch? Texas took advantage of some movement near the top of the rankings and is squarely in the SEC title chase and in line for a first-round bye in the playoff moving into November football. But what Arkansas team will we see? The one that beat No. 4 Tennessee, or the one that got clobbered by Ole Miss? The Razorbacks are something of a wild card.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ABC
Utah at Colorado
Why watch? What a turnaround for Coach Prime in his second season. Colorado sits in second place in a weird Big 12 and controls its destiny in the conference title picture, and consequently, in the College Football Playoff. Utah was supposed to be in this position, but preseason predictions don't add up to actual football. Can Deion's Buffaloes take another step towards the playoff?
When to watch: 12 p.m. on Fox
Clemson at Pittsburgh
Why watch? To see if Pittsburgh has anything in the tank after dropping two straight games since starting 7-0. Its ACC title hopes are slipping away, but there's still a path, provided its suddenly-struggling offense can get past Clemson's tough defense. The Tigers are second in the ACC and can take another big step towards the ACC and playoff contention here.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ESPN
Boston College at SMU
Why watch? SMU jumped into pole position in the ACC standings after the Miami loss and has a very plausible road to the conference title game, winning six straight since the loss to BYU. Can the Mustangs avoid looking ahead and get through these last three winnable games?
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Missouri at South Carolina
Why watch? Coming off that 11-win effort last year, Missouri hoped an expanded playoff would make things easier this time around, but here in November it's at 2 losses and looking at likely elimination with a loss this weekend. Carolina is enjoying a moment in the SEC right now, running the ball with power and playing some of the country's best defense.
When to watch: 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
Arizona State at Kansas State
Why watch? These are two of the three teams sitting at 4-2 in Big 12 play and 7-2 overall, both one game behind Colorado, although K-State has a tiebreaker over the Buffs with a head-to-head win. The winner of this one takes a very important step in a crowded conference field.
When to watch: 7 p.m. on ESPN
Tennessee at Georgia
Why watch? SEC rivals meet between the hedges with apparently everything on the line. Georgia's playoff hopes are hanging on by their fingernails after losing a second game -- an ugly one at Ole Miss -- leaving no margin for error entering this effective elimination matchup.
Sitting outside the top dozen in the College Football Playoff bracket as of this week, the Bulldogs face the situation they hoped they wouldn't back in the preseason, going 1-2 in those big three road games, as Carson Beck has more picks than touchdowns in an offense that has lost its way.
Another wild card: the health of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He left last week's game with an apparent head injury and his status for this game is an open question. But even potentially without him on the field, the Vols play some mean defense and can run the ball, too.
Is this the moment Tennessee takes a big step in front of Kirby Smart and re-draws the boundaries around the top of the SEC pecking order?
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
