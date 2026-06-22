Rece Davis Names One Surprise School College GameDay Can Visit in 2026

It’s the usual list of elite college football programs that have most often hosted College GameDay on their campuses over the years, but there are still plenty of schools that are yet to have ESPN’s flagship pigskin pregame show in town.

When looking over some of the better options as to where College GameDay could make their debut visit, veteran ESPN host Rece Davis outlined one Big Ten school playing better football these days that could turn out quite the crowd.

College GameDay should visit this Big Ten campus

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A school boasting 15 conference championships and four national titles along 27 consensus All-Americans could make its debut in the near future.

“You start getting down to the Power Four schools that haven’t hosted GameDay. That usually turns out to be our wildest scene. We haven’t been to Illinois,” Davis said in comments to Front Office Sports.

“I think if Bielema can get them going, we’d probably have some type of wild scene, like we had at Cal or Washington State several years ago. They’re probably my two favorite stops that we’ve had.”

Illinois has been getting close

Having not won double digit games since the 2001 season, Illinois has staged a comeback of sorts over the last two seasons under head coach Bret Bielema.

Winning 18 games in his first three years combined, Bielema led the Illini to a 10-3 record and a win in the Citrus Bowl and posted a 9-4 outing last fall that included a victory in the Music City Bowl, finishing ranked in each of those seasons.

That’s the best two year stretch in Illinois football history, but the test will come in 2026 as Bielema retools a roster that debuts new faces at quarterback and on both lines of scrimmage with all of just seven starters returning from last year’s squad.

What Illinois games would GameDay want to see?

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Looking over the Illinois schedule this coming season, two home engagements in Champaign stick out of potential interest to College GameDay.

But the Illini have to live up to their end of the bargain and be good until then.

The first would be Illinois’ home game against Oregon on Oct. 24 in what should be the single best Saturday on campus this fall.

Illinois will almost certainly have at least one loss on the books by then with a road game against Ohio State and maybe two if a home date in Week 2 against Duke doesn’t pan out, but should realistically be a four- or five-win team by then.

GameDay could take an interest in the Illini playing at home against Nebraska on Nov. 4, where Bielema’s team will look to make it two straight wins against the Cornhuskers and five of the last six.

Where is College GameDay headed?

Right now, we know of two scheduled dates for the flagship ESPN college football show in 2026.

First up, Rece Davis and Co. will be in Baton Rouge to watch Lane Kiffin coach his first game for LSU against challenger Clemson, and then in Austin to watch Texas host Ohio State in Week 2.

(FOS)