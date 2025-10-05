College Football HQ

ESPN announces College GameDay location for Week 7

ESPN and College GameDay will hit the road next weekend to take in college football's most consequential game, this time from Big Ten country.

Kirk Herbstreit and College GameDay return to Big Ten country as ESPN's flagship college football show hits the road in Week 7.
College football’s most consequential game could be played in Big Ten country next weekend, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be on the scene to take it all in.

ESPN has announced that its flagship college football program will be live in Eugene as Oregon hosts Indiana in a battle of top 10 ranked teams next Saturday.

Battle of Big Ten undefeated teams

Oregon and Indiana both have the same plan next weekend: stay undefeated overall and in Big Ten conference play and use the game as what should be a serious resume-builder for the selection committee come College Football Playoff time.

It marks the second-straight such test for the Ducks, who passed the first one last weekend with a double-overtime victory against then-No. 3 Penn State on the road, even if that win looks a little less impressive after the Nittany Lions’ loss to UCLA this week.

Indiana looked unbeatable a couple weeks ago, when its offense smashed a ranked Illinois team in a 63-10 blitzkrieg, and comes into its matchup against Oregon with one of the most explosive offenses in college football.

High-scoring offenses

The Hoosiers average 47.8 points per game this season, ranking 6th nationally, one place above the Ducks, which score 46.6 points each time out on average.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is good for 89 of his 122 pass attempts with 16 touchdowns and 1 interception, while Oregon's Dante Moore has completed 100 of 134 passes with 14 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Playoff implications

What happens in this game could go a long way in influencing what happens in the College Football Playoff selection committee room, especially given neither team may not have such a golden opportunity to make such a good impression for the rest of the season.

Indiana is projected to play just one more game against a currently-ranked opponent, with a road date against Penn State scheduled for Nov. 8.

Oregon has no more currently-ranked teams on its schedule after its forthcoming game against the Hoosiers.

Who is favored?

In the very early projections, the bookmakers are giving a decided edge to the home team.

Oregon has emerged as an early 9.5 point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook in anticipation for the matchup.

And the Ducks are a marked favorite over the Hoosiers with a 70.3 percent likelihood to win outright at home, according to the College Football Power Index computer prediction model.

College GameDay locations in 2025

College GameDay was on site for this weekend’s battle between Alabama and Vanderbilt from Tuscaloosa, a 30-14 victory for the Crimson Tide over the Commodores.

Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24

Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7

Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41

Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12

Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7

