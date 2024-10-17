Football games on TV today: Schedule for Thursday night
Thursday night brings us two college football games and the weekly NFL matchup as the football schedule kicks off across the country today. Here’s your look at the full schedule ...
One of those college football matchups involves a Power Four game, as the ACC brings us some early Thursday action from one of the nation’s most raucous home-field advantages between teams looking to avoid falling under .500 in conference play.
Sun Belt action gets underway between rivals both coming off a loss and looking to punch their way back into the conference race midway through the 2024 season.
And the NFL’s weekly Thursday Night Football game kicks off live from the Big Easy in an inter-conference matchup that heralds the return of Sean Payton to New Orleans.
Here’s your look at the complete football schedule with three games on the schedule kicking off today.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia State at Marshall
Thurs., Oct. 17 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Marshall -8
FPI pick: Marshall 76.8% to win
The Game: Marshall is 1-1 in conference play as quarterbacks Braylon Braxton and Stone Earle have been swapping QB1 roles, and the team could lean on its ground game against a Panthers run defense allowing almost 5 yards per carry, while Christian Veilleux is 4th in the Sun Belt in passing production.
Boston College at Virginia Tech
Thurs., Oct. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Virginia Tech -7.5
FPI pick: Virginia Tech 66.9% to win
The Game: BC fell to 1-1 in ACC play after being ranked briefly, most recently dropping a 4-point game to Virginia, but still ranks 25th in FBS in run defense, and will be challenged by a Hokies ground game good for over 182 yards per game.
If you’re interested in the NFL, this week’s Thursday Night Football action comes from New Orleans, as Sean Payton returns at the helm of another franchise.
Broncos at Saints
Thurs., Oct. 17 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime
Line: Broncos -3
FPI pick: Broncos 51.3% to win
The Game: The Saints (2-4) have lost 4 straight games and despite head coach Dennis Allen’s reputation as a defensive strategist, currently rank last in the NFL by allowing nearly 396 total yards per game. Denver (3-3) is 2nd in football with 22 sacks and is 4th in scoring defense, but is 27th in passing and 23rd in rushing.
