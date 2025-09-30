SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 6 games
The headliner is No. 10 Alabama vs No. 16 Vanderbilt.
The SEC and its broadcast partners have finalized kickoff times and TV designations for Week 6, headlined by ABC's noon showcase of Kentucky at Georgia and a split 3:30 p.m. ET window with Vanderbilt at Alabama (ABC) and Texas at Florida (ESPN). ESPN's College GameDay is visiting the ranked matchup between Vandy and Bama. All times below are Eastern and subject to change.
Saturday, Oct. 4 (Week 6)
Kentucky at Georgia — 12:00 p.m., ABC
Texas at Florida — 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Vanderbilt at Alabama — 3:30 p.m., ABC
Kent State at Oklahoma — 4:00 p.m., SEC Network
Mississippi State at Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Off this week: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee.
