Eight most disappointing college football QB performances of Week 4
Week 4's list of the most disappointing QB performances features some familiar names as well as two QB's in the top-10 passing yards list. Let's take a look at the brutal showings that derailed the weekend.
DJ Lagway, Florida (at No. 4 Miami, 26-7 loss)
It was another nightmare for Lagway, but at least he didn't throw five interceptions this time. The sophomore finished 12-of-23 for 61 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, averaging 2.7 yards per attempt as Florida managed just 141 total yards and went 0-of-13 on third down. Miami led 13–0 at half and even when there was some hope, the offense just didn't have enough juice. It's a shame this is how the season has played out for Lagway — and he might lose his coach sometime during the year as well.
Maalik Murphy, Oregon State (at No. 6 Oregon, 41–7 loss)
Murphy never found his rhythm in Eugene while the Ducks looked every bit the part of a top-10 team. Murphy went 5-of-18 for 68 yards (3.8 YPA) with 0 TD and 0 INT as the Beavers produced just 147 total yards. The expectations weren't too high in this game but a 27.8% completion percentage was certainly less than expected.
Gio Lopez, North Carolina (at UCF, 34–9 loss)
From start to finish this game was a massacre. Lopez was 11-of-14 for 87 yards (6.2 YPA) and threw 2 interceptions as UNC fell behind 20–3 by the break. Lopez finished with a 15.5 QBR and on the bench as Max Johnson got the nod to finish out the contest. UCF has some new energy with the return of HC Scott Frost, but it's still unclear how good they can be this year. But, after Saturday, it's crystal clear that UNC has some serious work to do.
Katin Houser, East Carolina (vs. BYU, 34–13 loss)
If you've been keeping track, Houser is also on the good list — the top-10 passing yardage leaders — but unfortunately for him, he double dips and makes an appearance here. Houser went 25-of-42 for 285 yards with 0 TD and 2 INT against BYU. ECU was outscored 21–10 after halftime and it was a story of missed opportunities all game for them. Twice they were denied from a touchdown inside the 10-yard line and one came from a Houser INT. A pick-six later on and seven false starts doomed the Pirates in the end.
The entire Wisconsin QB room (vs. Maryland, 27–10 loss)
Any game where a team has three QB's (and one WR) throw a pass is a bad sign of how things are going. Danny O'Neil finished 14-of-22 for 120 yards (5.5 YPA), 0 TD and 1 INT with a 18.3 QBR. It was a disaster scenario for the Badgers as O'Neil wasn't even the starter. Billy Edwards Jr. took snaps first but he still seems to be dealing with a knee injury he suffered in the season opener. He only played one full series. Fans chanted "Fire Fickell" at halftime but the other QB — Hunter Simmons — actually had the best line of all three guys (7-of-9 for 70 yards and 1 TD).
Devon Dampier, Utah (vs. No. 17 Texas Tech, 34–10 loss)
Going into the matchup against Texas Tech, this could have been a big boost for Utah... but it did the exact opposite. Dampier was 25-of-38 for 162 yards (4.3 YPA) with 0 TD and 2 INT as Utah produced 263 total yards. Texas Tech outgained the Utes 484–263 and closed with a 24–7 fourth quarter blitz. Also something to keep in mind: this all happened as backup QB Will Hammond sparked the Raiders into a scoring barrage late.
Zane Flores, Oklahoma State, is collateral damage (vs. Tulsa, 19–12 loss)
Things have gone from bad to worse for Oklahoma State this season. Flores went 25-of-40 for 214 yards with 0 TD and 0 INT, which isn't all that bad at face value (especially compared to the other QB's on this list) but OSU settled for field goals and this was supposed to be a game to get back on track. Now, going forward, it's all about HC Mike Gundy's job security and Flores, who was making his second start, is just collateral damage.
Taylen Green, Arkansas (at Memphis, 32–31 loss)
The other top-yardage QB makes an appearance now. Green threw for 325 yards and a TD, but his 18-of-34 line included 2 interceptions, and Arkansas' turnovers loomed large in a one-point defeat after leading 28–10 late in the second quarter. In a 500-yard day for the offense, the giveaways — and three points in the second half — decided it.