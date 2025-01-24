SEC football 2025 schedule: Early look at every game next year
It’s never too early to get a preview of what’s to come on the SEC football schedule, and looking ahead to next season, we have a more detailed look at what teams can expect as the conference has revealed the complete football schedule for the 2025 year to come.
Next year, SEC teams will play in eight conference games, featuring the same matchups they played this season but with the sites flipped to make home and away games equal.
Some of the more anticipated matchups in 2025 include Georgia hosting Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas, mirroring its toughest road games in 2024, while LSU will go on the road against Alabama.
SEC football schedule 2025
Alabama Crimson Tide
Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina
Aug 30: at Florida State
Sept. 6: vs. UL Monroe
Sept. 13: vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 20: Idle
Sept. 27: at Georgia
Oct. 4: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 11: at Missouri
Oct. 18: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 25: at South Carolina
Nov. 1: Idle
Nov. 8: vs. LSU
Nov. 15: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 22: vs. Georgia State
Nov. 29: at Auburn
Arkansas Razorbacks
Home: Auburn, Missouri, Texas A&M, Mississippi State
Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Aug. 30: vs. Alabama A&M
Sept. 6: vs. Arkansas State
Sept. 13: at Ole Miss
Sept. 20: at Memphis
Sept. 27: vs. Notre Dame
Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: at Tennessee
Oct. 18: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 25: vs. Auburn
Nov. 1: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 8: Idle
Nov. 15: at LSU
Nov. 22: at Texas
Nov. 29: vs. Missouri
Auburn Tigers
Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri
Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Aug 30: at Baylor
Sept. 6: vs. Ball State
Sept. 13: vs. South Alabama
Sept. 20: at Oklahoma
Sept. 27: at Texas A&M
Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: vs. Georgia
Oct. 18: vs. Missouri
Oct. 25: at Arkansas
Nov. 1: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 8: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 15: Idle
Nov. 22: vs. Mercer
Nov. 29: vs. Alabama
Florida Gators
Home: Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Aug. 30: vs. Long Island
Sept. 6: vs. USF
Sept. 13: at LSU
Sept. 20: at Miami
Sept. 27: Idle
Oct. 4: vs. Texas
Oct. 11: at Texas A&M
Oct. 18: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 25: Idle
Nov. 1: vs. Georgia
Nov. 8: at Kentucky
Nov. 15: at Ole Miss
Nov. 22: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 29: vs. Florida State
Georgia Bulldogs
Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas
Away: Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State
Aug. 30: vs. Marshall
Sept. 6: vs. Austin Peay
Sept. 13: at Tennessee
Sept. 20: Idle
Sept. 27: vs. Georgia
Oct. 4: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 11: at Auburn
Oct. 18: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 25: Idle
Nov. 1: vs. Florida
Nov. 8: at Mississippi State
Nov. 15: vs. Texas
Nov. 22: vs. Charlotte
Nov. 29: vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta)
Kentucky Wildcats
Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Aug. 30: vs. Toledo
Sept. 6: vs. Ole Miss
Sept. 13: vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 20: Idle
Sept. 27: at South Carolina
Oct. 4: at Georgia
Oct. 11: Idle
Oct. 18: vs. Texas
Oct. 25: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 1: at Auburn
Nov. 8: vs. Florida
Nov. 15: vs. Tennessee Tech
Nov. 22: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 29: at Louisville
LSU Tigers
Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Aug. 30: at Clemson
Sept. 6: vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 13: vs. Florida
Sept. 20: vs. Southeast Louisiana
Sept. 27: at Ole Miss
Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 18: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 25: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 1: Idle
Nov. 8: at Alabama
Nov. 15: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 22: vs. Western Kentucky
Nov. 29: at Oklahoma
Ole Miss Rebels
Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina
Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi State
Aug. 30: vs. Georgia State
Sept. 6: at Kentucky
Sept. 13: vs. Arkansas
Sept. 20: vs. Tulane
Sept. 27: vs. LSU
Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: vs. Washington State
Oct. 18: at Georgia
Oct. 25: at Oklahoma
Nov. 1: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 8: vs. The Citadel
Nov. 15: vs. Florida
Nov. 22: Idle
Nov. 29: at Mississippi State
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M
Aug. 30: at Southern Miss
Sept. 6: vs. Arizona State
Sept. 13: vs. Alcorn State
Sept. 20: vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 27: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 4: at Texas A&M
Oct. 11: Idle
Oct. 18: at Florida
Oct. 25: vs. Texas
Nov. 1: at Arkansas
Nov. 8: vs. Georgia
Nov. 15: at Missouri
Nov. 22: Idle
Nov. 29: vs. Ole Miss
Missouri Tigers
Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State
Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas
Sept. 6: vs. Kansas
Sept. 13: vs. Louisiana
Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Sept. 27: vs. UMass
Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Oct. 18: at Auburn
Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 1: Idle
Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Nov. 29: at Arkansas
Oklahoma Sooners
Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri
Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
Aug. 30: vs. Illinois State
Sept. 6: vs. Michigan
Sept. 13: at Temple
Sept. 20: vs. Auburn
Sept. 27: Idle
Oct. 4: vs. Kent State
Oct. 11 vs. Texas
Oct. 18: at Georgia
Oct. 25: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 1: at Tennessee
Nov. 8: Idle
Nov. 15: at Alabama
Nov. 22: vs. Missouri
Nov. 29: vs. LSU
South Carolina Gamecocks
Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M
Aug. 30: vs. Virginia Tech
Sept. 6: vs. South Carolina State
Sept. 13: vs. Vanderbilt
Sept. 20: at Missouri
Sept. 27: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: at LSU
Oct. 18: vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 25: vs. Alabama
Nov. 1: at Ole Miss
Nov. 8: Idle
Nov. 15: at Texas A&M
Nov. 22: vs. Coastal Carolina
Nov. 29: vs. Clemson
Tennessee Volunteers
Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Aug. 30: vs. Syracuse
Sept. 6: vs. East Tennessee State
Sept. 13: vs. Georgia
Sept. 20: vs. UAB
Sept. 27: at Mississippi State
Oct. 4: Idle
Oct. 11: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 18: at Alabama
Oct. 25: at Kentucky
Nov. 1: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 8: Idle
Nov. 15: vs. New Mexico State
Nov. 22: at Florida
Nov. 29: vs. Vanderbilt
Texas Longhorns
Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Aug. 30: at Ohio State
Sept. 6: vs. San Jose State
Sept. 13: vs. UTEP
Sept. 20: Idle
Sept. 27: vs. Sam Houston
Oct. 4: at Florida
Oct. 11: vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 18: at Kentucky
Oct. 25: at Mississippi State
Nov. 1: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 8: Idle
Nov. 15: at Georgia
Nov. 22: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 29: vs. Texas A&M
Texas A&M Aggies
Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina
Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas
Aug. 30: vs. UTSA
Sept. 6: vs. Utah State
Sept. 13: at Notre Dame
Sept. 20: Idle
Sept. 27: vs. Auburn
Oct. 4: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 11: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 18: at Arkansas
Oct. 25: at LSU
Nov. 1: Idle
Nov. 8: at Missouri
Nov. 15: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 22: vs. Samford
Nov. 29: at Texas
Vanderbilt Commodores
Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri
Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
Aug. 30: vs. Charleston Southern
Sept. 6: vs. Virginia Tech
Sept. 13: at South Carolina
Sept. 20: vs. Georgia State
Sept. 27: vs. Utah State
Oct. 4: at Alabama
Oct. 11: Idle
Oct. 18: vs. LSU
Oct. 25: vs. Missouri
Nov. 1: at Texas
Nov. 8: vs. Auburn
Nov. 15: Idle
Nov. 22: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 29: at Tennessee
SEC Championship Game
Sat., Dec. 6, 2025 | Atlanta, Ga.
