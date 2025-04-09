Tennessee, Georgia Tech set football series in 2026-27
Tennessee football will play Georgia Tech in 2026 and 2027 after Nebraska backed out of its series against the Volunteers.
Both schools announced the arrangement on Wednesday, and Tennessee also revealed its plans to play a home game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026 in a contract finalized last autumn.
The first game Tennessee and Georgia Tech will play will be on Sept. 12, 2026 in Atlanta, either at Bobby Dodd Stadium, but Tech is exploring a move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The second game will take place on Sept. 22, 2027 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee found itself in the market for games over the next two seasons after Nebraska backed out of scheduled games that were set for 2026 and 2027, and which were set in 2006.
Tennessee athletic director Danny White expressed regret for the decision by his Big Ten counterpart.
“It’s extremely disappointing,” he told Volquest, adding that the buyout implications to get out of the series should be “much steeper,” given how long the agreement had been in place.
“This series has been under contract for so long. We had been planning on playing it. For it to get cancelled this short notice we are extremely disappointed.”
He added: “... You really can’t pull an audible this late in the game.”
More ... Nebraska owes Tennessee $1 million for abandoning football series
Tennessee and Georgia Tech will play for the first time since the 2017 season opener, when the Vols defeated the Yellow Jackets, 42-41, in double overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia Tech last played in Tennessee in 1987, when the Volunteers won, 29-15.
Tennessee owns a 25-17-2 record against Georgia Tech all-time in a series that dates back to 1902, and the schools played in all but three years from a stretch that dates 1954 to 1987.
Georgia Tech went 7-6 last season and completed a 3-4 mark in ACC play and has gone 18-16 overall in the three years Brent Key has been head coach.
Tennessee went 10-3 last season under fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel, including a 6-2 record in SEC games, and qualified for the College Football Playoff, losing to Ohio State, 42-17, in the first round.
-