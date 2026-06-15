When Does the 2026 College Football Season Start? Here's What You Need to Know

It’s getting near that time of year again, as the 157th college football season is poised kick off, ending another long offseason of recruiting action, transfer portal movement, another active coaching carousel, and eager anticipation looking ahead to the third edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Last season, some early action played a consequential role in what the postseason eventually looked like, as the first-ever No. 1 preseason Texas team stumbled in Arch Manning’s first start in a loss at Ohio State, hampering the Longhorns’ playoff hopes and boosting the Buckeyes’ title chances.

Here’s what you need to know about the early stages of the 2026 college football season and the most important games on the initial schedule later this summer.

When does college football start?

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The annual “Week 0” of the 2026 college football schedule kicks off with five Power Four teams taking the field in the very early action, including an ACC vs. Big 12 battle from the Emerald Isle on Sat., Aug. 29, 2026 from Dublin, Ireland.

All times Eastern

North Carolina vs. TCU. Bill Belichick was humiliated in his college football debut a year ago when the Frogs smashed the Tar Heels by a 48-14 count in front of a national audience, but now we’ll see what the eight-time Super Bowl champion was able to come up with for an encore. Sat., Aug. 29 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

San Jose State at USC. Sat., Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. on NBC

New Mexico at Florida State. Sat., Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. on The CW

Week 1 college football schedule

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The traditional regular season weekend in college football begins anew on Thursday, September 3, 2026 with 13 games kicking off, followed by another seven games on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Saturday, September 5 finds the first full slate of weekly Saturday matchups, including some very impactful early statement games across the country.

Miami at Stanford

College football’s national title runner-up Miami hits the road to open up, returning to a place they very nearly lost two seasons ago, and hit Berkeley with a massive target on their back in an early road test. Fri. Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. on ESPN

Baylor vs. Auburn

Two coaches are facing early tests of their own, with Alex Golesh hoping to make a good impression for Auburn, and Dave Aranda looking to prove he belongs at Baylor after a 5-7 campaign. Sat., Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Clemson at LSU

The second Battle of the Death Valleys following LSU’s statement win over Clemson at home a year ago, and now Lane Kiffin is at the helm in Baton Rouge after making the coaching move of the offseason. Sat., Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

Luke Fickell has won 17 of his 38 games at Wisconsin, but has a chance to change the narrative at Lambeau Field against a Notre Dame squad returning its quarterback and looking to make a run at the playoff. Sun., Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Washington State at Washington Sun., Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. on NBC

Louisville at Ole Miss Sun., Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

SMU at Florida State Mon., Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

College Football Playoff, New Year’s bowl schedule 2026

First Round Fri., Dec. 18

First Round Sat., Dec. 19

First Round Sat., Dec. 19

First Round Sat., Dec. 19

Quarterfinal Round

Fiesta Bowl Wed., Dec. 30

Cotton Bowl Fri., Jan. 1

Rose Bowl Fri., Jan. 1

Peach Bowl Fri., Jan. 1

Semifinal Round

Orange Bowl Thurs., Jan. 14

Sugar Bowl Fri., Jan. 15

National Championship

Las Vegas Mon., Jan. 25