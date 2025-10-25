Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Week 9 college football
ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in SEC country in anticipation of the big showdown between Missouri and Vanderbilt from Music City.
The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Oct. 25 ahead of the Commodores’ showdown against the Tigers in one of this weekend’s games between AP top 25 ranked opponents.
Vanderbilt and Missouri take center stage
Nashville plays host to College GameDay for the first time since 2008, as Vanderbilt has emerged as an AP top-ten ranked team for the first time since 1947 with two wins against top-15 opponents, including last week’s triumph over then-No. 10 LSU, and is undefeated at home.
Missouri plays just its second road game of the 2025 season and its second in as many weeks, coming close against unranked Auburn in an eventual overtime victory, avoiding what would have been a disastrous loss, instead preserving its SEC and playoff hopes.
Missouri is 12-4-1 all-time against Vanderbilt, not losing in the series since 2019, and has won three of the last five games by at least two possessions.
But this is a very different Vandy team...
What's on for Week 9 college football
Vanderbilt and Missouri aren’t the only high-profile teams in action today, with two other ranked-on-ranked Top 25 matchups taking place across college football in Week 9.
Ole Miss hits the road for a second-straight weekend and coming off its first loss of the season in a key battle against Oklahoma and what looks like the best defense in the country, a worthy adversary for the Rebels’ high-powered aerial offense.
Elsewhere in the SEC, the deafening Death Valley plays host as LSU looks to avoid a second-straight loss and its third of the season in a tough test against third-ranked (and undefeated for the first time since 1994) Texas A&M.
Two old college football rivalries get renewed, as Michigan goes on the road against struggling Michigan State, while Tennessee pays a visit to Kentucky.
The competitive Big 12 could get a makeover today, as reigning conference champion Arizona State gets a shot at surprise one-loss Houston, and current league fave Texas Tech hopes to put on some style points against reeling Oklahoma State.
Group of Five action could play a role in what the playoff looks like in the next few weeks: Memphis, coming off its first loss, wants to make a good impression against USF, which is undefeated in American Conference play so far.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Georgia and Ole Miss from Athens, a signature victory for the Bulldogs in a clash between SEC contenders.
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7
How to watch College GameDay
When: Sat., Oct. 25
Where: Nashville, Tenn.
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network