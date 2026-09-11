Where is College GameDay? How to Watch ESPN Kick Off Week 2 College Football

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road for the second time this season, setting up deep in SEC country in anticipation of a massive showdown between Ohio State and Texas that finds what could be the most consequential rematch of the 2026 season.

The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Sept. 12 ahead of the SEC vs. Big Ten battle between the Longhorns and Buckeyes and plenty of other matchups across the country.

Buckeyes. Longhorns. Round 2.

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Arch Manning made quite an impression his first time out as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback against the Buckeyes, and for all the wrong reasons, but since that 14-7 loss, Manning has looked like a far more polished player.

Is it for real? We’ll find out as he lines up against the Buckeyes again, albeit a defense that no longer has a handful of those elite tacklers who harassed him in Columbus a year ago. Now Manning has home field advantage and a ton of elite skill targets to throw to.

The last time these teams met, Texas was No. 1 in the country, a ranking that could come its way again if they can do the job against the top-ranked Buckeyes in this rematch.

What’s on for college football in Week 2

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With all the talk about the Big Ten overtaking the SEC as college football’s best conference, Oklahoma will have a chance to disprove that theory with a strong showing on the road against Michigan in the early action today.

Brent Venables should have one of college football’s most violent defenses once again this season, one that will critically test a Wolverines attack behind inconsistent quarterback Bryce Underwood that needed a miraculous, and controversial, Hail Mary to beat Western Michigan in the opener.

In SEC country, Alabama hits the road to face Kentucky in both teams’ conference openers, both coming off dominant Week 1 wins, and the Wildcats faithful taking a very close look at how Will Stein rises to the occasion against the Crimson Tide.

BYU plays host to Arizona in a Big 12 matchup that could play a role in shaping the conference title race going forward, as the Cougars and their tough defense face Noah Fifita and a Wildcats attack hoping to prove all that preseason optimism right.

The annual Cy-Hawk matchup finds Iowa welcoming a Matt Campbell-less Iowa State with the Hawkeyes two touchdown favorites.

How to watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Sept. 12

Where: Austin, Tex.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

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