ESPN computer predicts each SEC football team's record in 2025
After watching the Big Ten win the national championship for the last two years, the SEC wants to get back in contention and reassert its dominance over college football.
It has plenty of contenders to do just that, but has to trudge its own brutal schedule before earning qualification into the expanded College Football Playoff.
But it’s a given the conference will be well-represented come the postseason, especially when considering the latest preseason projections heading into 2025.
ESPN has revealed its preseason 136-team college football rankings, a treasure trove of analytics and projections from the network’s computer models that give fans some insight into how each SEC team is expected to fare this year.
What did they get right? And wrong? Let’s dig into the numbers.
Predicting SEC football teams’ records in 2025
Ranking worst to first
16. Mississippi State
Projected record: 4-8
Need to know: ESPN’s model considers the Bulldogs’ schedule to be among the 10 hardest in the country, and it clearly doesn’t have confidence in this roster to trudge through that gauntlet after going winless in SEC play a year ago, although quarterback Blake Shapen does return.
--
15. Vanderbilt
Projected record: 5-7
Need to know: This would be a real letdown after the Commodores’ banner 2024 effort that included knocking off top-ranked Alabama, especially with Diego Pavia back to lead what should be a fast-moving offense, but he could use some help on the line of scrimmage.
--
14. Kentucky
Projected record: 6-6
Need to know: Mark Stoops, the SEC’s longest tenured football coach, was just 1-7 in conference play a year ago, and faces plenty of outgoing talent including three blockers for new quarterback Zach Calzada, but the Wildcats should have a decent run game to build out from.
--
13. Arkansas
Projected record: 6-6
Need to know: Taylen Green should put up some good numbers, but the Hogs’ quarterback needs to have the right combo on an offensive line in transition and hopes his coaches have found enough answers in the transfer portal to replenish a wide receiver room that loses its top half-dozen producers from last season.
--
12. Florida
Projected record: 6-6
Need to know: A depressing prediction for Florida after its strong finish a year ago, and while it does play college football’s toughest schedule, at least according to ESPN’s computer model, it also has DJ Lagway in at quarterback again, aided by a promising receiving corps, a gifted running back room, and one of the SEC’s best offensive lines.
--
11. Missouri
Projected record: 7-5
Need to know: Plenty of Missouri’s offensive stars are gone, and while their replacements have promise, they’re not quite as experienced as their predecessors. In the meantime, it’ll rely on a solid defense returning 7 starters that includes Georgia transfer Damon Wilson on the edge.
--
10. Oklahoma
Projected record: 7-5
Need to know: John Mateer steps in at quarterback after a solid year at Wazzu, and former Cal back Jadyn Ott is a major gain who can credibly test SEC run defenses. Both should give the Sooners’ offense some oomph after a lousy 2024 outing, but they need the line to play much better and for OU’s receivers to overcome their respective injury bugs.
--
9. South Carolina
Projected record: 7-5
Need to know: A lot of the Gamecocks’ stout defense is gone, but edge rusher Dylan Stewart remains to build around, while LaNorris Sellers returns at quarterback after averaging 343 yards per game a year ago. He needs better blocking on the inside and some answers in the backfield as Rocket Sanders is out of the picture.
--
8. Auburn
Projected record: 7-5
Need to know: Hugh Freeze is coming off consecutive losing seasons, has to replace a lot of departed talent on what was a strong defense, and returns an elite receiving corps that added transfer Eric Singleton, and brings on quarterback Jackson Arnold, who should benefit from a wideout rotation he sorely lacked at OU.
--
7. LSU
Projected record: 8-4
Need to know: The heat is on Brian Kelly to take the next step and get into the expanded playoff. Having Garrett Nussmeier back under center is crucial after he led one of college football’s best aerial attacks and aided by a strong receiver room, but LSU’s superb line has to replace four starters.
--
6. Texas A&M
Projected record: 8-4
Need to know: This offense should put up numbers with all five line starters coming back, boasting one of the top backfields in the country, and scoring wide receiver transfers like KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, but quarterback Marcel Reed needs to get a lot more efficient throwing the ball.
--
5. Ole Miss
Projected record: 8-4
Need to know: Lane Kiffin has won 21 games the last two years, but he’ll oversee some big turnover this time around. Austin Simmons steps in at quarterback, but is working behind a line in transition, needs better receiving help, and the Rebels are expected to have just two starters on defense coming back.
--
4. Tennessee
Projected record: 9-3
Need to know: Nico Iamaleava’s exit leaves the Vols’ offense without their most important offensive player after the loss of lead back Dylan Sampson, and looking at a receiver rotation that is unproven, all working behind a line that replaces four starters. The good news: this defense should be solid again, even after losing James Pearce off the edge.
--
3. Alabama
Projected record: 9-3
Need to know: Going 9-4 again won’t cut it for Kalen DeBoer, who has a major question at quarterback with no more Jalen Milroe and his highlight plays to lean on, but the Tide does have a very strong line, elite receivers, and a gifted defense that returns 7 starters.
--
2. Georgia
Projected record: 10-2
Need to know: Just seven returning starters for Kirby Smart and the reigning SEC champion Bulldogs, who will see if Gunner Stockton is the real thing at quarterback as he starts behind a line debuting 4 new starters and hopefully gets more help from what was the league’s 15th ranked ground attack.
--
1. Texas
Projected record: 10-2
Need to know: Also the ESPN model’s No. 1 team in the country, the Longhorns should still field the SEC’s top overall defense with end Colin Simmons and ‘backer Anthony Hill among the nation’s best front seven fixtures, boasting a very strong backfield and receiving corps for Arch Manning to lean on, but 4 new blockers in front of the young quarterback.
--