SEC Network analyst makes case for Bobby Petrino as next Arkansas head coach
As part of a conversation with coworker Alyssa Lang, SEC Network analyst Peter Burns laid out the path for new Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino to possibly usurp the permanent head coaching title.
Once disgraced in Fayetteville and immortalized online via a certain photograph of him with Raorback press conference iconography in the background, Bobby Petrino's hire was one of Sam Pittman's last-ditch efforts in his now-late Arkansas tenure. Needing an offensive spark, Petrino shockingly reunited with the Hogs and has some excitement, if nothing else, with the offense and QB Taylen Green through a couple of seasons.
With Green serving as one of Arkansas' lone bright spots in 2025, plus Petrino's experience head coaching not only the Razorback program itself back in the day, but also Louisville, the Atlanta Falcons, and other programs — he made for an easy pick of interim following Pittman's ouster.
On Tuesday ahead of Petrino's first official game as head coach (again), Peter Burns explained how Petrino can win over the job for good, even if the idea seems far-fetched.
"I don't know if Bobby Petrino, an offensive-minded guy, is going to be the one that rallies the defensive troops there, and everybody's like, 'This is our guy we're going to war for,'" Burns admitted. "If he does, and if the defense looks a whole lot better, and I don't know wins or losses, but if they look like a different team, then I think you legitimately have to look at Bobby Petrino as the next head coach of Arkansas."
That's a sound possibility, and a logical argument by Burns. If the snowball can find some momentum, and Arkansas picks up an upset SEC win or two, Bobby Petrino could position himself as an undeniable head coaching candidate.
"I don't believe that's going to happen," Peter Burns reassured his audience. "I would be shocked and pleasantly surprised if that does."
That doesn't mean we, as in the writers and talkers who cover this sport, can't revel in the potential fun: "Let me tell you: Bobby Petrino at Arkansas is fantastic for sports radio hosts," Burns added. "I mean, absolutely fantastic."
Arkansas next takes on Tennessee and Texas A&M as part of a slate that includes four more current top-15 matchups but also two home games against unranked Auburn and Miss St. teams as well.
