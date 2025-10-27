Stephen A. Smith names first two coaches LSU should call after firing Brian Kelly
On a Monday morning First Take segment, Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum reacted to LSU's firing of head football coach Brian Kelly, which just opened up one of the best jobs in the entire sport.
At first, Smith couldn't believe that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was recently responsible for the hirings of both Jimb Fisher and Brian Kelly, who were dismissed with the largest two buyout numbers in college football history. After that rant, though, he issued directions for Woodward in where to take his latest coaching search.
"If you're LSU, your first call should be to somebody like Lane Kiffin," Smith stated. "Your second call should be to Marcus Freeman. Even though he ain't going to be inclined to leave Notre Dame, it should be Marcus Freeman. Those are two names that come up."
Maybe a year ago, Deion Sanders would have been a call worth considering for Smith, but he's not so sure after a down season this fall.
"I'm mad I can't say my man Prime Time because it would have been nice to say him, but Colorado is struggling right now," he added.
So, it's Kiffin and Freeman first up for Stephen A. Smith. Lane Kiffin is abouot as obvious a candidate as it gets for the Tigers, so it seems like a matter of if he says yes, not if he's contacted by LSU.
On the other hand, Marcus Freeman could get a call, but as Smith notes, he seems even less likely to leave than Kiffin, although that's a funny comment to make after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU just under four years ago. After the Irish cursed them once, LSU may not be inclined to send their bucket down the Notre Dame well again, especially knowing Freeman is, what, a 95% chance (probably higher) of a no.
Paul Finebaum had said at one point that of those jobs Kiffin could be offered, though, LSU is the one he'd probably have to say yes to, in case there was any worry of competition to hire him from some of the other top jobs that have come open.
"I don’t think there’s any question that of the jobs opening, LSU is going to be the one that everybody wants," he commented on Monday. I think Lane Kiffin fits that culture pretty well. He’s familiar with it."
If Lane Kiffin does leave Ole Miss, he'll likely have an offer from LSU that he's taking the Bayou Bengals up on.