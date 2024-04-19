Texas A&M spring football game 2024: What to watch for
Texas A&M heads into an already-historic 2024 football season looking to make some history of its own, moving on from the Jimbo Fisher experience and into the Mike Elko era, looking ahead to an expanded SEC and a 12-team College Football Playoff, making this spring's preparation all the more important.
Now, the Aggies return to the football field in the annual spring game from Kyle Field this weekend. Here is how, and what, you should watch as A&M heads back to the gridiron.
Texas A&M spring football game 2024 schedule
When: Sat., April 20
Time: 12 p.m. Central
TV: SEC Network+
Building depth up front
Offensive line may be the position with the most concern for Texas A&M this spring, and even Elko himself was somewhat critical of the unit when speaking this offseason.
The line added three notable transfers, but still has to create a credible blocking scheme for a group of skilled offensive players, including at running back. Elko and his staff need to look at every combination to see if more reinforcements are needed in the spring transfer window.
Secondary
Health is something of a concern in the back seven, as is experience, as the Aggies' options haven't logged a ton of meaningful snaps in SEC competition after losing contributors. Marcus Ratcliffe, Will Lee, BJ Mayes, and Donovan Saunders are ready to compete for key roles at defensive back, as is Dezz Ricks, the former five-star prospect and Alabama transfer.
Elko has high praise for his safety rotation, especially the play of Dalton Brooks and Bryce Anderson, who should be on the receiving end of some aggressive downfield looks in the spring game as A&M wants to test its receivers against the group, and its defense against those targets.
Collin Klein's offense
Klein came over to Texas A&M from Kansas State to call offensive plays and hone that reputation he's built as one of college football's up-and-coming assistants.
He has plenty to work with, including quarterback Conner Weigman, who was injured much of last year and part of this offseason. But that gives him a chance to scout A&M's depth at the position, with Jaylen Henderson and Marcel Reed likely to get important snaps.
The Aggies also have plenty of promise at wide receiver, returning three of their five most productive options from last season and added key transfers like Cyrus Allen, who posted almost 19 yards per catch at Louisiana Tech. Leading backs Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, and Rueben Owens also return.
Up front defensively
A&M returns stalwart production and talent to the front seven, especially when it comes to the edge rushing positions, and crucially after the addition of Big Ten sacks leader Nic Scourton to the line.
His contribution will be key to the unit, and it's possible he could be rotated to the inside at times to provide some help there. But otherwise, A&M has some strong options on the interior, including Shemar Turner, who Elko worked with as coordinator three years ago, with David Hicks and Gabriel Brownlow-Diddy returning, in addition to veteran Albert Regis.
