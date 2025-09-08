Top D2 team ranked ahead of 18 FBS programs in ESPN’s SP+ college football rankings
- Central Michigan Chippewas
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Nevada Wolf Pack
- New Mexico Lobos
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Sam Houston State Bearkats
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
- Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Kennesaw State Owls
- Akron Zips
- Georgia State Panthers
- Charlotte 49ers
- Missouri State Bears
- Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Kent State Golden Flashes
- Massachusetts Minutemen
- Ball State Cardinals
Ferris State continues to blur the line between Division II dominance and national relevance. In Bill Connelly’s updated SP+ rankings for ESPN, the Bulldogs sit at No. 128, slotting ahead of 18 FBS programs. It is an unusual sight, but one that reflects the program’s sustained excellence and the statistical weight behind their recent success.
The Bulldogs’ placement puts them above well-known FBS programs such as Central Michigan, Southern Miss, Nevada, and Marshall. It also positions Ferris State ahead of schools with deeper resources and bigger recruiting pools. For a D2 program, climbing into the national conversation of efficiency metrics demonstrates both the accuracy and boldness of SP+ as a predictive system.
Ferris State’s on-field play backs up the numbers. The top-ranked Bulldogs crushed Lake Erie 63-6 over the weekend, improving to 2-0. Behind quarterback Wyatt Bower’s 327 total yards and four touchdowns, the Bulldogs rolled up 625 yards of offense and showed why Connelly’s model views them as far more than a Division II powerhouse.
Ferris State’s Place In Connelly’s SP+ Rankings
In his own words, SP+ is not a resume ranking or a reward for past wins. Connelly designed it to measure efficiency, sustainability, and future performance. That’s why Ferris State’s statistical profile lands ahead of teams such as Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, Charlotte, and Massachusetts.
The Bulldogs’ explosive offense and disciplined defense have given them predictive strength that many struggling FBS teams lack. Ferris State is not simply beating overmatched opponents. They are winning with dominance and balance and the Bulldogs have three national titles since 2021 to prove it.
Against Lake Erie, the Bulldogs allowed only 126 total yards and forced two interceptions, while their quarterbacks combined for four passing touchdowns and four rushing scores.
Head coach Tony Annese, in his 13th season at Ferris State, praised his roster’s depth, noting the versatility of weapons like Carson Gulker, who caught a long touchdown after missing much of last season. Players such as Bower, Chase Carter, and Tae Boyd highlight a team that looks loaded with multiple options at skill positions. The consistency is remarkable for a program already boasting three national championships in the last four seasons.
What Ferris State’s Success Reveals About College Football’s Landscape
Ferris State’s placement ahead of FBS teams in SP+ sparks discussion about the broader balance of power. While no D2 team will receive a playoff invitation into the College Football Playoff system, the rankings underscore how analytics can highlight programs excelling outside of mainstream attention.
For the Bulldogs, it is also an affirmation of their ability to maximize talent and scheme despite operating on a smaller budget and platform. Schools like Ball State, Kent State, and Akron may have more scholarships and visibility, but SP+ suggests Ferris State would hold its own in a head-to-head matchup.
The significance lies in how predictive systems evaluate true efficiency. Ferris State’s placement is a testament to Annese’s program, which now serves as the gold standard for Division II football. The Bulldogs aren’t just aiming for another national title. Their brand of dominance is pushing them into conversations typically reserved for the FBS ranks.
Ferris State will return home Saturday to face Tiffin, where its push to defend another Division II championship continues, now with the added weight of national statistical recognition.