Two-time national champion to enter college football transfer portal

A Division II powerhouse recently cemented its dynasty status by capturing a fourth national championship in five seasons. The 42-21 victory over Harding marked the program's 30th consecutive win, a streak dating back to August 2024. This latest trophy capped a dominant campaign where the offense overwhelmed opponents on the ground and through the air.

Despite the celebration and accolades, the reality of modern college football ensures that rosters remain fluid even for title holders. Players often seek new opportunities or challenges once the confetti clears, leveraging their success to find different fits at other levels of competition. The transfer portal has become a constant presence, reshaping lineups regardless of a team's on-field dominance.

With the season concluded, attention now shifts from the podium to the offseason personnel moves that will define the program's future. One of the key contributors to this historic run has decided to explore options outside the organization, signaling a significant change for an offensive unit that led the nation in multiple statistical categories.

Starting offensive tackle plans departure from program

According to a report from 247Sports' Allen Trieu, Ferris State offensive tackle Dayne Arnett plans to enter the transfer portal. Trieu cited Arnett's agent regarding the decision. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman from Grand Haven, Michigan, leaves the Bulldogs with one year of eligibility remaining.

Arnett played a pivotal role in the trenches for a Ferris State squad that led the nation in scoring offense with 52.7 points per game. He earned First Team All-GLIAC honors in 2025, contributing to an offensive line that facilitated 515.4 yards of total offense per contest.

That's @DayneArnett with a nasty pull from LT to spring Chase Carter for a TD in the D2 Natty Game. The eye in the sky does not lie! #NastyBoyz https://t.co/zmtK3cRK75 — Bullrush Sports (@bullrush_sports) December 31, 2025

In the championship game alone, the unit rushed for 363 yards, allowing the offense to control the tempo and secure the title.

The veteran lineman departs with two Division II national championships on his resume. His presence on the line helped stabilize an offense that featured Freshman of the Year quarterback Wyatt Bower and GLIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year Tim Anderson.

Ferris State OT Dayne Arnett (@DayneArnett) plans to enter the transfer portal per his agent @dgregory1 of @bullrush_sports.



The 6’5, 305-lb Grand Haven (Mich.) native was 1st Team All-GLIAC in 2025 and has one year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/EkI3zXLVaO — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) December 31, 2025

Arnett's size and experience as a starter for a program that produced a 30-game winning streak make him a notable entry in the portal.

Ferris State concluded its 2025 season with an undefeated record and the NCAA Division II national title.

Read more on College Football HQ