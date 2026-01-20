$1.4 billion college football program named 'loser' of transfer portal cycle

The two-week window for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal in search of new schools to compete for in 2026 has passed. The portal opened its doors on Jan. 2 and officially closed on Friday at midnight.

While players are no longer allowed to enter the NCAA transfer portal, there are still many uncommitted prospects in the 2026 cycle.

The portal is not something programs must utilize if they are content with their returning pieces and incoming recruiting classes, but its immense popularity among players across all levels has turned it into an advantage for the teams that look its way for talent.

With the portal activity quieting down in the 2026 cycle, media throughout the college football landscape have begun to assess the classes of each major program in the portal. Chris Hummer of CBS Sports named Alabama as one of the biggest losers in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer reacts during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"The Tide are competitive in the name, image and likeness landscape, but they are not on the same upper tier as the new big dogs like Miami, Oregon and Texas, and that's why you're seeing those like Keon Keeley, a former five-star and rotational piece, walk out the door for Notre Dame," Hummer wrote. "It's harder to hold onto depth -- heck, even starters -- and Alabama's portal cycle is an example of that reality."

Prior to the passage of NIL, Alabama was a booming college football dynasty that had won six national championships in a 12-year period under Nick Saban. One of the most important selling points for the Crimson Tide in that period was the ability to serve as the developmental bridge for coveted prospects to cross in order to reach the NFL.

Player development is only a portion of a good fit with programs now that paying players is legal. Factor in the coaching change from Saban to Kalen DeBoer, and Alabama does not have nearly the same luster it once did for players in the transfer portal.

Alabama has not lacked effort in its pursuit of roster additions via the NCAA transfer portal. Some notable acquisitions include wide receiver Noah Rogers (NC State), offensive lineman Nick Brooks (Texas) and defensive linemen Devan Thompkins (USC) and Terrance Green (Oregon).

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Noah Rogers (5) catches a pass during the second quarter against Georgia Tech | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As Hummer alluded to, the efforts to keep coveted prospects like Keeley around have become more challenging as other schools have increased their spending on portal acquisitions in the last few seasons.

Wide receiver Isaiah Horton (Texas A&M), defensive ends Jordan Renaud (Ole Miss) and Qua Russaw (Ohio State) and defensive lineman James Smith (Ohio State) have all left Alabama and were considered four-star portal prospects in the cycle.