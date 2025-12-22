$1.4 million QB predicted to follow departing coach to college football powerhouse

The college football offseason landscape shifted dramatically this week as one of the nation's most productive quarterbacks officially signaled his intent to explore new options. This decision comes immediately after a major coaching carousel change in which his longtime mentor left their shared Big 12 Conference program for a prestigious opening in the Big Ten Conference.

The move immediately sparked speculation regarding a potential reunion that could reshape the competitive balance of the upcoming season.

Analysts are already connecting the dots between the veteran signal-caller and his former head coach's new destination. The quarterback boasts a reputation for delivering in high-pressure fourth-quarter moments and possesses the type of high-floor reliability that championship contenders covet. His entry into the transfer database essentially resets the market for teams in desperate need of a veteran presence under center to stabilize a transition.

Media personalities have wasted little time identifying a frontrunner for his services. The prevailing sentiment suggests that the existing bond between the player and the coaching staff makes one specific landing spot nearly inevitable unless a drastic shift occurs.

This specific transfer recruitment is expected to be swift given the deep ties and the immediate need for a starter to lead the coach's new program.

Connection between Rocco Becht and Penn State is undeniable

During a recent episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show, the host addressed the developing situation regarding Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht. The redshirt junior holds a $1.4 million NIL valuation according to On3 and has entered the transfer portal following the departure of his head coach. Pate views the link to the Penn State Nittany Lions as logical, given the recent hiring of Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell in Happy Valley.

"Rocco Becht is in the portal. This is not a shock," Pate said. "He is a Matt Campbell guy. Campbell goes to Penn State, quarterback goes in the portal. You've got to think Penn State's going to play a major factor here."

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) concludes his career with the Cyclones with more than 9,000 passing yards and 64 touchdowns. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Becht leaves Ames as one of the most decorated passers in school history. He accumulated over 9,200 career passing yards and 64 touchdowns while winning 26 games as a starter. His 2025 campaign was hampered by a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. He still managed to throw for 2,584 yards despite the physical setback. Pate emphasized the mental attributes that make Becht an attractive target for the Nittany Lions.

"He is an excellent player in fourth-quarter moments," Pate stated. "If you add Rocco Becht there, there is no crash-and-burn season unless he gets hurt. So you get a high floor, but a very next-level mentality too. He kind of thinks more like an NFL guy."

The transition would be seamless for Becht. He would reunite with Campbell as well as offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters. This familiarity is crucial as Becht rehabilitates his shoulder ahead of the 2026 season.

"He's a coach's kid and a friend of the program, Anthony Becht, by the way," Pate added. "I would say Penn State (is the leader) until otherwise noted there."

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens for all players to enter on Jan. 2.

