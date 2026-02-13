$1.7 Million OT Graded No. 4 Offensive Lineman from College Football Transfer Portal

The movement in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle was among the most chaotic in the portal's eight-year history.

Between the end of the 2025 college football regular season and the final day of the portal's two-week entry window, thousands of players from all corners of the sport decided to hunt for new schools to compete with in 2026. The transferring quarterbacks received the most attention in the Power Four ranks, but there were other players who commanded high-dollar values.

One of the most coveted players in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle was former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who committed to LSU. He will have two seasons of eligibility with the Tigers.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect when he committed to Colorado's 2024 signing class.

Seaton was immediately thrust into action, becoming the first true freshman offensive tackle to start a season opener and only the third true freshman to start every game in a season for the Buffaloes. With Seaton's help, Colorado finished 2024 at 9-4 overall, its best mark since 2016.

The Big 12 coaches named Seaton an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for Offensive Lineman and Freshman of the Year in 2024. On3, 247Sports and Pro Football Focus all named Seaton to their Freshman All-America teams.

Seaton started nine games for the Buffaloes in 2025, allowing five pressures, one sack and zero quarterback hits. He was injured for the final three games of what devolved into a 3-9 finish for Colorado. Seaton was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and received midseason All-America honors from The Sporting News (First Team) and Athlon (Second Team).

When Seaton entered the transfer portal, he was once again considered a five-star prospect and the best offensive tackle in the cycle. Both Rivals and 247Sports ranked him as the No. 4 prospect in the portal cycle.

Pro Football Focus released its list of the eight highest-graded offensive line transfers during the 2026 portal cycle. Seaton was No. 4 on the list with an 84.1, sitting behind Jacarrius Peak of South Carolina (84.2), Nick Del Grane of Duke (88.1) and Shadre Hurst of Houston (90.5).

Highest Graded Offensive Line Transfers This Offseason💪 pic.twitter.com/G1bqdQ1lAI — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 11, 2026

Seaton is heading to a program that fielded one of the worst offensive lines in the SEC in 2025. With most of the 2025 pieces either running out of eligibility or heading for the transfer portal, Lane Kiffin had to prioritize offensive line acquisitions in the cycle. Of LSU's 40 incoming transfers, eight are offensive linemen.