1,000-yard running back enters college football transfer portal

An experienced rushing option for the East Tennessee State Buccaneers plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from CBS Sports college football writer Chris Hummer. The move comes after just one season with the program, following a successful stint at the Division II level.

The redshirt junior served as a rotational piece in the offensive backfield for East Tennessee State throughout the 2025 campaign. He is now set to explore his options for the 2026 roster cycle. This decision marks the second time the Solon, Ohio, native has sought a new collegiate home after arriving in Johnson City, Tennessee, with a strong resume.

Running back Khalil Eichelberger joined the roster prior to the season with a reputation as a highly productive ball carrier during his tenure in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. His entry into the database adds another proven name to the growing list of available talent in the postseason market.

Khalil Eichelberger Career Stats, Grand Valley State Background

Eichelberger built a significant resume before his arrival at the FCS level. During his time at Grand Valley State Lakers, he ran for 1,044 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. His production in Allendale, Michigan, established him as a reliable threat on the ground well before he transferred to the Southern Conference.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound back put together a standout performance in 2024. He earned All-GLIAC honors that fall after leading the Lakers in rushing. His final season at the Division II powerhouse included three games with over 100 yards on the ground. One of his notable outings came against West Florida, where he tallied 129 yards and two scores. On Sunday, Eichelberger shared his GVSU highlights to social media.

He transitioned to the FCS level for the 2025 season but saw his workload shift. Eichelberger finished the year with 70 carries for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game, recording 10 receptions for 56 yards.

His role fluctuated throughout the fall, with his highest output coming in the season opener against Murray State, where he rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

