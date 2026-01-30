$13 million college football QB believed to have signed with 'QB guru' in transfer portal

The period for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal is nearly two weeks in the past. The portal's window lasted two weeks, beginning on Jan. 2 and wrapping up on Jan. 16.

Many of the players entering the NCAA transfer portal were looking for their second or third school in the 2026 cycle. However, there are extreme examples of players who were on the hunt for their fourth, fifth and in one case, seventh school in the NCAA transfer portal.

One of these outliers in the portal was quarterback Jaden Rashada, who committed to Mississippi State in the 2026 cycle. The Bulldogs will be the fourth team Rashada will suit up for in as many seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 183-pounder was a top 10 quarterback prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He had committed to Miami in June of 2022 before flipping to Florida in November of that same year. Rashada was reportedly promised $13 million in NIL packages, but the deal fell through and Rashada wound up at Arizona State.

ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) throws a pass during a spring practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on April 16, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

A knee issue limited Rashada's 2023 season to just three games. In total, he completed 44 of 82 pass attempts for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions with the Sun Devils. He entered the NCAA transfer portal that offseason.

Rashada landed at Georgia in the 2024 offseason. Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton were ahead of Rashada in the quarterback room for the Bulldogs, so he did not see the field. It was in his year at Georgia that Rashada sued Florida for the broken NIL promises.

Sacramento State landed Rashada from the NCAA transfer portal in the 2025 offseason. A thumb problem limited his season to just six games. He completed 17 of 42 passes for 264 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his lone season with the Hornets.

2025 Mississippi State signal caller Blake Shapen is out of eligibility, but the Bulldogs have a signal caller they are confident in with Kamario Taylor. However, Taylor may not be a strong enough starter to keep the Bulldogs from turning to Rashada.

J.D. PicKell of On3 discussed the possibilities for Mississippi State's offense with Rashada entering the quarterback room in 2026 on The Hard Count.

"I like this for a number of reasons," PicKell said. "One, iron sharpens iron. Dude was a talented player out of high school, high school-profile prospect. He is going to push Kamario Taylor... For Jaden Rashada, you're going to a QB guru with Jeff Lebby."

Despite a 7-18 record, the quarterback play Mississippi State has seen in the first two years with Lebby has been serviceable with Shapen, Taylor and Michael Van Buren. In the six seasons before he arrived at Mississippi State, Lebby coached McKenzie Milton and Dillon Gabriel at UCF, Matt Corral at Ole Miss and Gabriel again at Oklahoma.