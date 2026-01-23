$13 million college football QB announces transfer portal decision

The two-week window for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal has been closed for nearly a week. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and closed at midnight on Friday.

A few thousand players across the college football landscape decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the end of the 2025 season. Most of those players have already committed to their new school, but some are still looking for their next place to land.

One of the most recent transfers to announce his commitment to a school was quarterback Jaden Rashada, who committed to Mississippi State on Thursday. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his fourth school.

The 6-foot-4, 183-pounder was a top 10 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed in June of 2022 and kept that commitment for just over four months. He flipped his commitment to Florida and signed with the Gators, but a promised NIL package from Florida fell through, and he wound up at Arizona State instead.

Rashada used a redshirt and played in a trio of games against Southern Utah, Oklahoma State and Arizona State with the Sun Devils in 2023. He completed 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 23 yards on 14 carries.

Georgia was Rashada's next destination out of the NCAA transfer portal in 2024. He did not see the field in his lone season with the Bulldogs, and it was around this time when Rashada sued Florida over the promised $13.85 million NIL package.

Rashada transferred from Georgia to Sacramento State for the 2025 season. He played in six games, completing 17 of 42 pass attempts for 264 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He started each of Sacramento State's first two games, but a thumb issue hampered his availability for much of the season.

