The NCAA transfer portal is officially open for all college football players looking to play at new schools in 2026. The portal will stay open until Jan. 16.

Among the thousands of players who have entered the transfer portal, the dominant topic of conversation is the realignment of quarterbacks in the Power Four ranks. Quarterbacks such as Beau Pribula, Dylan Raiola, Brendan Sorsby, Rocco Becht and Josh Hoover will all play for new schools next season.

The first quarterback that decided to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2025 regular season was Sam Leavitt of Arizona State. He will have two seasons of eligibility at his third school.

Some quarterbacks in the portal have obvious destinations in mind, while others are less well-known upon entering the portal. While Leavitt is not following a coach to another school via the portal, he seems to have a destination in mind.

When the portal opened on Friday, Leavitt entered it with a "do not contact" tag. Among the schools being linked with Leavitt are Miami, LSU, Oregon and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder began his college football journey at Michigan State with Mel Tucker in 2023. He appeared in a maximum of four games needed to maintain a redshirt, completing 15 of 23 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Tucker was fired with cause midseason and Leavitt entered the portal to go to Arizona State the following offseason.

Leavitt was named the Sun Devils' starter in 2024. He passed for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for 443 yards and five touchdowns in his first season at Arizona State. He guided the Sun Devils to an 11-win regular season, Big 12 Championship victory and College Football Playoff appearance.

The Big 12 recognized Leavitt as its Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2024 and named him to the All-Big 12 Second team thanks to his performance that season. The 2,885 passing yards are the most by a freshman in the Arizona State program's history.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Lisfranc injury derailed Leavitt's production for the Sun Devils in the 2025 season. He played in just seven regular-season games and threw for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions, while rushing for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

Arizona State was 5-2 in the seven games Leavitt played in. The Sun Devils won home games against Northern Arizona (38-19), Texas State (34-15), TCU (27-24) and 2025 Big 12 champion Texas Tech (26-22) and on the road against Baylor (27-24). The losses were at Mississippi State (24-20) and Houston (24-16).